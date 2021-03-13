Indore sports update: Madhuri Patel to lead state women wrestling team in national contest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State wrestling team, which will participate in the women's junior sub-junior national wrestling competition to be held in Bangalore from March 19 to 21 will leave from Bhopal by train on March 16. Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association treasurer Vikram Awardi Omprakash Khatri and Secretary Suresh Yadav said that Khandwa's international wrestler Madhuri Patel will lead the Madhya Pradesh team. Olympian Pappu Yadav has expected very encouraging results from this team.
The team members are :
Sub-Junior Girls Free Style - 40kg Rashi Yadav Khandwa,43kg Divya Dogre Khandwa,46kg Madhuri Patel Khandwa, 49kg Priyansi Prajapat Bhopal,53kg Samia Bake Khandwa,57kg Hansban Rathore Indore,61kg Rekha Jat Bhopal,65 kg Kashish Verma Indore,73kg Himanshi Punjabi Bhopal.
Junior Free Style Girls - 50kg Priyanshi Prajapat Bhopal,53kg Pooja Jat Bhopal,55kg Varsha Pandey Bhopal,57kg Khushboo Chandravanshi Sehore,59kg Nupur Prajapat Ujjain,62kg Priyanka Yadav Bhopal,65kg Rekha Jat Bhopal,68kg Nayab Khan Bhopal,72kg Pranjal Sonkar Khandwa,76kg Himanshi Punjabi Bhopal.
Shakir Noor, Fatima Bano, Karamveer Singh, Kunwar Raj are the coaches along with referee Vinay Kumar and Vishwamitra Awardee Shivram Patel as manager.
3 players of Madhyanchal Cricket Badhir Samiti in Indian camp
Abdul Samad and Vaibhav Paranjape of Bhopal and Abhishek Hayaran of Indore (members of Madhyanchal Cricket Badhir samiti of Deaf) have been selected for the India coaching camp. The Indian deaf cricket team will participate next year in ICC World Deaf Cup and Asia Cup. These players represented the central zone team in the just concluded second National zone deaf cricket held at New Delhi from March 1 to 5. Central Zone was runner-up in the tournament, said Rakesh Bhagat.
Indore in next round handball contest
Indore defeated Jhabua 14–5 to enter the next round of the state level handball competition played at Bal Vinay Mandir ground on Friday. In other matches, Hoshangabad beat Gwalior 23-13, Umaria defeated Mandla 14-0, Indore defeated Shajapur 11-6, Jabalpur defeated Harda 11-0, Mandla defeated Ratlam 14-6 and reached quarter-finals. During matches, Inderjeet Malhotra got acquainted with the players.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)