Indore sports update: Madhuri Patel to lead state women wrestling team in national contest

3 players of Madhyanchal Cricket Badhir Samiti in Indian camp

Abdul Samad and Vaibhav Paranjape of Bhopal and Abhishek Hayaran of Indore (members of Madhyanchal Cricket Badhir samiti of Deaf) have been selected for the India coaching camp. The Indian deaf cricket team will participate next year in ICC World Deaf Cup and Asia Cup. These players represented the central zone team in the just concluded second National zone deaf cricket held at New Delhi from March 1 to 5. Central Zone was runner-up in the tournament, said Rakesh Bhagat.