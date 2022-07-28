Indore Sports Update: Lucky, Shikha, Ahana in Indian Senior Canoe team; Tanishka, Mahi to take part in fencing league

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore players Lucky Verma, Shikha Chauhan and Ahana Yadav are representing the national team for the Senior Canoe Slalom World Championship being played in Germany from July 26 to 31.

On being selected, MLA Malini Goud , Eklavya Singh Goud , Balveer Kushwaha, Prashant Kushwaha, Yogendra Singh Rathod, Lokendrasinh Rathod, Ravindra Dubey, Sagar Tonde, Kuldeep Singh Keer, Manish Imolia and Mohit Imolia, congratulated the players for their achievements.

Tanishka and Mahi will show their talent in fencing league

In the first Khelo India Women's Fencing League and Ranking Championship to be held at Talkatora National Stadium in Delhi jointly by Indian Fencing Association and Indian Sports Authority and Khelo India, Tanishka Lashkari and Mahi Dharu of Sai Baba Public School will take part in the saber event. Both the players previously won medals in the state level fencing which was organized by Sports Youth Welfare Department, Bhopal. The coach of both the players is Amay Lashkari. Mahi's father works in the Municipal Corporation while Tanishka's father runs Air Auto in Indore. School’s Principal Yamini Jagtap and social worker Kamal Hirani have expressed happiness over their achievements.