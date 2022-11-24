Indore sports update: Leaders Club, Indore Striker, Sporting Union in next round

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of Indore District Football Association started at Nehru Stadium football ground. Secretary Lokendra Verma and Alankar Raikwar said that on Wednesday 3 matches were played, the first match took place between the Leaders Football Club against the Grass Root Club and the match ended in 1-1 draw at regulation time and the decision was taken through sudden death, in which the Leaders Club won by 7-6.

The second match was played between Indore Blues Football Club and Indore Strikers, in which Indore Strikers won by 3-2. Subodh, Raj, and Arvind scored 1-1 goals for winning team. Sandeep Yadav and Rohan scored one goal each for Indore Blues. The third match was played between Sporting Union against IK Academy, but IK Academy did not participate in the competition, the Sporting Union team was given a walk-over.