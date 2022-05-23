Indore sports update: Indore wins JS Anand Trophy, Shahdol lose final by 5 wickets; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Division won the JS Anand trophy senior women's cricket tournament played at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior. They defeated Shahdol by 5 wickets.

Shahdol won the toss and decided to bat first. But, they were all out for 115 runs in 42.4 overs. Diksha Singh scored 30 runs while Reena Yadav contributed 29 and Sanskriti Gupta made 26 runs. Charu Joshi took 3 wickets for Indore while Anjali Yadav and Priyanka Kaushal bagged 2 wickets each. In reply, Indore Division reached the target in 35.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. For Indore, Kanishka Thakur scored 36, Varsha Chaudhary 17 while Pooja Chaudhary played useful innings of 23 runs. Saloni Dongre 5 and Charu Joshi remained unbeaten on 9 runs.

The trophy was awarded by Prashant Mehta (President GDCA), Mahanaryaman Scindia (Vice President, GDCA), Sidhyanai Patni (Joint Secretary, MPCA). Sanjay Ahuja (Hon Secretary, GDCA) and other Officials of GDCA & members of the women's senior selection committee, MPCA were also present.

Kartik Joshi receives Kumrawat honour

Ultra-runner Kartik Joshi received Bunty Kumrawat honor for his contribution in the field of sports, in the eighth honor ceremony organized by Vitthal Bhai Patel, Cultural Foundation at Ravindra Natya Grah Indore recently.

Black belt examination concludes

Taekwondo Black Belt Examination was held at Pink Flower School under the aegis of Taekwondo Development Association recently. At least 37 players participated in it and they successfully passed the examination. Chief guest of this programme was Principal of Pink Flower School, Shanta Soni. The guests were welcomed by Neelam Kulkarni, Sunny Bhandari, Itisha Jeanwal and Pankaj Chauhan.

Judges of the examination were 5th Don Black Belt Ajay Gupta and 3rd Don Black Belt Ashish Bhati. Manish Joshi presided over the programme while a vote of thanks was proposed by Rachna Pradhan.Taekwondo Association president Prashant Mahant, secretary Vikas Simraiya congratulated the players who passed the Black Belt Examination.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:21 AM IST