Indore sports update: Indore Wanderers win kabaddi title

Indore Wanderers win kabaddi title
In the kabaddi selection event, organized by Prabhat Club, Indore Wanderers defeated Vikram Sports Club by 11 points. The awards were distributed under by Dr Uttam Jain. Anwar Qadri, Madhuri Jaiswal, Suresh Dave, Alam Mansoori and Umesh Borade were present. The operation was conducted by Tony Varkia.
Club President Hiralal Gokharu said a junior boys team would be selected for the state competition to be held in Mandsaur from March 18. The best players were awarded with trophies formed in memory of Hukumchand Gaur by Sarvajit Gaur. All the major Kabaddi clubs of the city presented their challenge in this event.
Kanhaiya, Arohi, Ashutosh, Ujjawal, Rajas, Anushka, Bhakti, Rudrakshi in quater finals of badminton tourney
In the Balaji Cup Indore district sub-junior ranking badminton competition being played at Balaji Badminton Academy, Kanhaiya Sharma, Rajas Pingale, Aditya Punekar, Ranveer Silawat, Ujjawal Khamrola, Ashutosh Binnani, Om Patel, Shaurya Mishra, Aastha Sharma, Anushka Shahpurkar, Dhimahi Chauhan, Bhakti Patil, Manya Singhal, Rudrakshi Soni, Nityasih Jadon and Akaarhi Shukla reached quarter-finals. Quarter-finals will be played from 11 am on March 6.
Anand Club, Sony Brothers, Sporting Union, Adivasi in semis of football tournament
Maharshi Valmiki Gold Cup prize-money football tournament, organised by Ajax district branch Indore, began here at Nehru Stadium. The first match of the four quarter-finals in the tournament played between Sai Dham Kodaria Mhow and Adivasi A team, in which Adivasi team won by two goals. Akash Bamor and Ujjawal scored a goal each for their team.
The second quarter-final match was played between Anand Football Club against Adivasi Academy until the scheduled time both teams were unable to score and in the penalty shootout, Anand Football Club won 5–4 and reached the semi-finals.In the third match which was one sided match Sporting Union defeated Leader Footbal Club 6-0, Ashish Jhanjaria, Sandeep Goud (2-2) and Aakash Roy, Shashank Purohit scored 1 goal each for his team. The fourth quarterfinal match of the event was played between Sony Brothers and Seven Striker Mhow, in which Sony Brothers won by (2-1).
During matches, players of both the teams were introduced to Dr Pradeep Kumar Chauhan, divisional president of Ajax. Guests were welcomed by Karan Bhagat, Alankar Raikwar, Dharmendra Khare, Ajay Mehra, PL Gohar, Sandeep Patidarand Aman Tamboli.
CW David Memorial cricket tourney begins
CW David Memorial under-13 cricket tournament began on Friday. The chief guest of the event was vice president of IDCA Narendra Rathore and Pradeep Christ. The first match was played between Atharv Academy and Rambagh in which Rambagh won the match by 114 runs and entered the next round. Mohit Patel was declared man of the match. The second match was played between Rau Cricket Club and Sachin Academy in which Rau Cricket Club won the match by 12 runs and entered the next round.
Man of the Match Ashitosh Maru bagged 6 wickets. The third match was played between County Cricket Club and Vaishnav Camridge, in which the County Cricket Club won by 8 wickets and entered the next round. The Man of the Match was Rudra Sharma in the match.
