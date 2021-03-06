Indore sports update: Indore Wanderers win kabaddi title

Anand Club, Sony Brothers, Sporting Union, Adivasi in semis of football tournament

Maharshi Valmiki Gold Cup prize-money football tournament, organised by Ajax district branch Indore, began here at Nehru Stadium. The first match of the four quarter-finals in the tournament played between Sai Dham Kodaria Mhow and Adivasi A team, in which Adivasi team won by two goals. Akash Bamor and Ujjawal scored a goal each for their team.

The second quarter-final match was played between Anand Football Club against Adivasi Academy until the scheduled time both teams were unable to score and in the penalty shootout, Anand Football Club won 5–4 and reached the semi-finals.In the third match which was one sided match Sporting Union defeated Leader Footbal Club 6-0, Ashish Jhanjaria, Sandeep Goud (2-2) and Aakash Roy, Shashank Purohit scored 1 goal each for his team. The fourth quarterfinal match of the event was played between Sony Brothers and Seven Striker Mhow, in which Sony Brothers won by (2-1).

During matches, players of both the teams were introduced to Dr Pradeep Kumar Chauhan, divisional president of Ajax. Guests were welcomed by Karan Bhagat, Alankar Raikwar, Dharmendra Khare, Ajay Mehra, PL Gohar, Sandeep Patidarand Aman Tamboli.