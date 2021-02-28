Indore sports update: Hockey Indore beat Dewas team by 9-0

Hockey Indore team defeated Hockey Dewas team by 9-0 in a one-sided match in the senior state women’s hockey championship being played at Damoh on Saturday. For winning team, Soni Sahu, Pooja Kushwaha, Aditi Kasera, Shaili Sharma, Aarti Tomar, Kirti Gaur, Ayushi Sharma, San Khan ??? Ayushi Tomar scored one goal each.

11th state-level handball tournament

The 11th state-level sub-junior handball tournament began here at Bal Vinay Mandir School ground on Saturday. On this occasion, DSP headquarters Ajay Bajpai, Joseph Baxla, District Sports Officer, Dhar, Rajesh Kanoongo , Association’s joint-secretary and Taranjeet Saluja were present. The guests was welcomed by Halim Khan, Mukesh Rathore, Manish Bundela, Govind Shinde and Sunil Yadav. The first match of the tournament was played between Hoshangabad and Satna, in which Hoshangabad won the match 18-17.

Similarly, the second match was played between Rewa and Raisen in which Raisen won by 6-3. In the third match, Umaria beat Bhind 13-4. Similarly, the fourth match was played between Ratlam and Mandla in which Ratlam won by 15-6. At least 20 teams are participating in this event. The programme was conducted by Vikas Pandey and vote of thanks was proposed by by Amit Rajput.

State-level Kurash competition from March 1

The 7th state-level Kurash tournament, organized by Amateur Kurash Association, will be held in Indore from March 1 and 2. Madhya Pradesh Kurash Association president Rajesh Shakya said in the competition, 22 district teams and 200 players and officials will participate. State organization secretary Rahul Vyas said that the selected players in the competition will participate in the 10th National kurash tournament to be held in Pachmarhi from 22 to 24 March.

The event will be inaugurated on March 1, at 6:00 pm at LIG Chauraha situated Fok Martial Arts Academy. For the success of the tournament, various committees have formed in which Kailash Botham, Vivek Swamy, Gopal Paliwal, Lalit Paneri, Ashutosh Dadhich, Mahesh Purohit and Vikas are members.

Mantra, Saharsh , Adityam, Sanika, Ojaswini,Naivadya and Anuj in quarterfinals

On the second day of Indore district sub junior and Junior ranking badminton competition organized by Indore Badminton Club, there were many exciting matches were held in the boys and girls under-15, 17 and 19 category. In this, Raghuveer Pingle defeated Mantra Soneja in the Under-19, but in the Under-17 match, Mantra took revenge by defeating Raghuveer. In addition, Sanika Jagdale, Adityam Joshi, Sanika Jagdale, Ojaswini Dubey and Naivedya won their matches to enter the quarter-finals.

Bhopal win SM Khan Cricket trophy

Bhopal defeated Chambal by 19 runs in the final of Dr SM Khan trophy inter-divisional cricket tournament for boys under-19 Limited over tournament at Faith cricket ground, Bhopal on Friday. Seema Khan (Wife of Late Dr SM Khan) presented awards to winners. Raghvendra Singh Tomar (Chairman, Faith Cricket Academy) and Sanjeev Rao, Hon Secretary MPCA. were present.