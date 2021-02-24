Indore sports update: Golf tournament, wrestlers' selection on anvil

Black Golf tourney on February 28

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Golf Association is organising Z Black Golf tournament at Royal Garha Golf Club on February 28. Association secretary Arjun Dhupar informed that it is 18 holes tournament. Interested golfers may contact Imran Ahmed for registration with an entry fee of Rs 700 plus Kandy fee till February 26.

Wrestlers’ selection on February 26

Indore: Indore District Wrestling Association president Vikram Awardi Omprakash Khatri informed that the selection process of junior and sub-junior wrestling team of Indore district will begin at 9 am on February 26 with bouts starting from noon.

The selection competition will conclude on February 27. Wrestlers of all the akharas of Indore city, tehsils and rural areas of the district can participate in the two-day competition. Players should bring their birth proof and Aadhar card along with them. Interested players may contact Gaurav Arya, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Arjun Singh Thakur for their registration. The winner will compete in the state wrestling event.

District-level taekwondo competition begins

Indore: A district-level taekwondo tournament began at Saitama Martial Arts Academy and Fitness Centre at the Iran Man Gym Vishal Nagar on Tuesday. The guests of the competition were Virendra Pawar, Vishwamitra Awadi. Around 100 children participated in the competition. On this occasion, Gautam Lashkari, Sonu Jatav, Dharamveer Ojha, Akash Thakur and Himanshu Yadav were also present.

HMG Shooting Academy’s shooters shine

Indore: In the 23rd Madhya Pradesh state shooting championship held at Emearld Heights School recently, shooters of the HMG Shooting Academy performed brilliantly and won seven gold, two silver and one bronze medal. Among Academy's 17 shooters, 16 were qualified for the next competition (West Zone). Academy’s pistol shooter Yug Pratap Singh Rathore, Augusti ,Joseph, Chirayu Sharma, Prakshit Solanki, Siddharth Chauhan and Kabeer