Indore sports update: Golden success for Indore’s roller skating players

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Players of Ahilya Roller Skating Organization won medals in the 36th Madhya Pradesh Roller Skating Competition held in Gwalior. Organization secretary Devkinandan Silawat said that players of the city won five gold, six silver and seven bronze medals in different categories. Successful players have been selected in the MP team for the national competition to be held in Bengaluru from December 11 to 22. The coach of the team was Rahul Giri. Association President Aditya Dixit, Dr Mandakini Silawat, Jagdish Chouksey, Sushma Dubey, Ankit, Kartika Dongre, Kuldeep and Amit congratulated the players on their success.

Successful players in different categories: Yarnika Choubey ( 2 gold), Ayushman Agarwal (one bronze), Rudra Pratap Bhadauria (one gold, one silver), Parivesh Singh Panwar (one gold), Avinash Ganvire (one bronze), Shanaya Agarwal (one gold), Virat Pateria (one gold), Tejash Singh (two silver), Lakshya Kushwaha (two silver, one bronze), Kapish Modi (one silver, two bronze), Bhumi Bansal (four gold), Vedant Yadav (two gold, one silver, one bronze).