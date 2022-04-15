Indore Sports Update: Four reach semis of state-level ranking tennis tourney; Punjab 250 runs behind MP in first innings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the quarterfinals of IPS first MP state-level ranking tennis tournament, organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association here at Indore Tennis Club, Amishi Shukla and Rubeeta Meena in women's singles and Pahal Kharadkar and Tasneem Tayyabi in the 14 years girls category entered the last four stage..

The results:

Women's singles category (Quarterfinal) - Amishi Shukla (Indore ) beat Bhuvika Bhalla (Indore ) 6-3,6-3, Rubeeta Meena (Indore ) beat Shagun Baghel (Indore ) 6-2,6-2

Ganeshi Anya (Indore ) beat Anandita Hingorani ( Indore ) 6-0,6-0, Komal Jaiswal (Indore ) beat Vedika Shridhar (Khandwa) 6-0,6-0

14 year girls category (Quarterfinal)- Pahal Kharadkar (Indore ) beat Sakshi Jain (Indore ) 6-1,6-0,Tasneem Tayabbi (Indore ) beat Khashvi Thakural (vidisha ) 6-2,6-1

Alfiya Rubi (Indore ) beat Prachita Gera (Ratlam ) 6-2,6-2,Insihiya Mhowwala (Indore ) beat Asmi Raghuvanshi (Indore ) 6-1, 6-1.

18 year boys category (Quarterfinal)- Khushwin Jeffrey (Indore ) beat Siddikpreet Singh (Indore ) 7-5,6-2,Arnav Jain (Indore ) beat Tejas Pancholi (Indore ) 6-1,6-1

Manvardhan Rakhecha (Indore ) beat Abhiansh Parwal ( Indore ) 6-2,6-2.

12 year boys category (Quarterfinal)- Hussain Saifi ( Indore ) beat Trishir Dhawan (indore) 9-1, Atharv palod ( Indore ) beat Arham Khan (Bhopal ) 9-1,Arush Jain ( Indore ) beat PraVar Mittal ( Indore ) 9-2, Devansh Kaushal (Mhow ) beat Khushgra Nagori ( Indore ) 9-2 .

Mens doubles category (Quarterfinal)- Madhav Patidar - Prateek Devgirikar beat Suryanshyadav - Prithviraj chaudhary 6-3 , 6-2, Raghav Jaisighani - Akash Nandwal beat Deep Munim - Keshav Patidar 6-4,6-3.

Priyanshi- Sandili, Ashutosh-Gautam in doubles final

Ashutosh Binnani -Gautam Munat and Priyanshi Patel and Sandili Goyal entered the doubles final of the 16th Parakh League badminton tournament, organized by Sartaj Academy here at Naryanbag Bal Vikas Kendra, on Thursday.

In the semifinals, Priyanshi and Sandili defeated Tejas and Monisha 15-7, 15-6 and Ashutosh Binnani -Gautam Munat defeated Vaibhav Lahoria and Viva-n Jain 15 -3, 15-4. Ashutosh and Gautam beat Tejas and Monisha 15-4, 15-3,

Sandili Goyal and Priyanshi Patel in senior girls and Monisha Badjatya and Sandili Goyal reached into junior girls title match in the 13 years girls , Maheshwari Salunke and Aradhya Arya in final in other categories, Gautam Munat will play final in 15 Year boys singles and will play final against Tejas Ghyar in 17 years boys singles .Ashutosh Binnani and Vaibhav Lahoria in 13 years boys and Man Barjatya, Divyansh Salunke in 11 years boys final.

Punjab 250 runs behind MP in first innings

Punjab are 260 runs for 6 in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh’s score of 510 in the 4-day Col CK Nayudu Trophy men’s under-25 quarterfinal match being played at Vadodara on Thursday. Punjab team is 260 runs behind MP. For Punjab, Sanvir Singh scored 62 and Pukhraj Mann made a brilliant century (123 runs). For Madhya Pradesh, Ritwik Diwan took 2 wickets followed by Rahul Batham, Omkar Nath Singh, Ritesh Shakya and Adheer Pratap Singh took 1 wicket each.

Indore division in better position

Indore division gave solid reply to Rewa’s first innings score of 312 in the MY trophy inter- divisional men’s senior tournament in the Group ‘A’ four-day match at Gymkhana Ground on Thursday. At the close of the third day’s play, Indore were 247 for 5 in the first innings.

Friday, April 15, 2022