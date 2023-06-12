Indore Sports Update: Excellent Performance By Jatin And Siddharth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a thrilling finale to the SS Champion T20 Cricket Tournament, organized by SS Commune under the aegis of IDCA. The match was played between MYCC and SS Commune on Sunday.

Batting first, MYCC put up a formidable total of 216 runs for 9 in 20 overs. Jatin Mevada and Siddharth Patidar were the top scorers for the MYCC with 77 and 55 runs, respectively. Manoj, Amal, Sahil, and Anurag picked up 2 wickets each for SS Commune.

In reply, SS Commune came out with all guns blazing but couldn't match the pace of MYCC scoring. Despite valiant efforts of Anurag Waghe and Shubham Rathor, who scored 54 and 44 runs, respectively, SS Commune could only manage 164 runs in 18 overs, losing the match by a margin of 52 runs. Akshat Dwivedi and Akash Rajawat were the star performers with ball for MYCC, taking 3 wickets each, while Surendra Malviya picked up 2 wickets.

The MYCC team was jubilant after the win, and its Secretary Parvinder Raina, Joint Secretary Dinesh Sharma, Coach Rajeev Salgaokar, Abhishek Panchali, Chetan Mandovara, and Shailendra Rawat congratulated all the players.