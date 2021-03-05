Indore sports update: Dussehra Maidan, Sporting Union win football matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of MP Ajax district branch, Maharishi Valmiki Gold Cup prize money district-level football competition began here at Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

In the first match Dussehra Maidan Indore defeated Young SA Boys 2-1. Pyush and Prakunj Maheshwari scored goals for winners while Akash Parmar reduced the margin. In the second match, Sporting Union defeated Indore Travels 3–0. Akash Rai scored 2 while Mayank scored one goal for the winning team. The third match was played between Anand Club and Royal Biking Club in which Manoj Khare scored a hattrick. Anand Club registered win by three goals. In the fourth match, Adivasi Football Club beat Ghosi Club Mhow 3–0 in the tiebreaker. During matches, Prakash Chandra, Senior Income Tax Officer and Vinay Dholpure were introduced to the players. Guests were welcomed by Karan Bhagat, Alankar Raikwar, Dharmendra Khare, P.L. Gohar, Ajay Mehra, Ramchandra Chauhan, Ramesh Jhirwar, Himanshu Singh, Bablu Akhand and Kanhaiyalal Akhand.

Indore secure first position in taekwondo

Madhya Pradesh taekwondo body organized a state-level taekwondo competition in Ujjain, in which Leyo Taekwondo Club players bagged five gold, five silver and four bronze medals.

The medal winners are: Akash Thakur, Hrithik Yadav. Divyans Tyagi ,Yogiraj Jadhav, Khushi Kaushal, Yashasvi Yadav, Vansaj Yadav , Swarnim Bhoagwan, Bhumika Jagdev, Sahaj Jaiswal Harshit, Pratham Gupta, Sanskar Gupta, Dhananjay Katare, Anmol Agarwal and Sarthak Gupta. Winners were congragulated by Vishwamitra Awardee Virendra Pawar, Gautam Lashkari, Himanshu Yadav Himanshu Khatri and Rashmi Kaushal.

Ujjawal , Ashutosh, Om, Rajas, Aditya in third round

Aditya Punekar, Lakshya Jain, Ashutosh Binnani, Ujjawal Khamrola, Rajas Pingale, Om Jat, Yug Jaiswal, Aditya Soumani, entered the third round of the first Balaji Cup Indore District sub-junior ranking badminton tournament, organized under the joint aegis of Indore District Badminton Association and Balaji Badminton Academy on Thursday. Ranveer Silawat, Akshat Gupta, Atharva Rawat, Daksh Juneja and Prafulla Pathak reached the third round of in Under-15 singles category.

In the 11 year girl category, Khushi, Deepshikha Pawar, Vaishnavi Shukla, Vidhi Dubey, Arna Batra, Vaidahi and in 13 year girls, Dhara Satalkar, Jibal Batra, Khushi Muskia, Devanshi Khandelwal, Aaradhya Sharma, Monisha Badjatya, Nitya Singh, Bhakti Patil reached into second round. In 13 year boys, Rakshan Bhakar, Pranav Hyundai, in 15 years girls, Ayushi Dubey, Bhakti Patil, Shriyanshi Malaviya, Aarohi Shukla, Amodini Chouksey, Dhimahi Chauhan, Manya Singhal, Kanika Jat, Monisha Badjatya, Aastha Sharma, Anushka Shahpurkar reached the second round.In 11 years, Chaitanya Gupta, Namoh, Arnav Singh Bagga, Priyansh Patel, Rakshan Bhakar won the first round.

Earlier, tournament was inaugurated by Sukhdevsingh Ghumman, chairman of Digiana News , Dewas District CEO Amit Vyas and Indore Cyber crime DSP Srasti Bhargav. Balaji Badminton Academy Director Deepali Khamrola Presided over the function, Dharmesh Yashlha, conducted the programme. Guests were welcomed by Anil Bhandari, RP Singh Nayyar , Ashok Jaiswal, Subhash Khamrola, Ujjawal, Gayatri and Prashant Upadhyay. During it, the birthday of player Ujjwal Khamrola was also celebrated, for the first time there was a welcome lunch in a badminton event.

State wrestling competition: Indore wins 22 gold, secures first position

On the conclusion of state wrestling competition, held in memory of Nagendrasingh Thakur at Shri Chandrapal Ustad Wrestling Centre, chief guest of the concluding day’s function IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal honored the state winners by presenting medals. She was welcomed by Raju Thakur, Arjunasingh Thakur, Shubhamsingh Thakur, Manoj Somvanshi and Vinod Gandhi.

In the competition, Indore won 22 gold medals and secured the first position, Bhopal with 17 gold bagged second spot. Ujjain won 9 gold, Khandwa 4 gold, Sehore 3 gold, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar and Katni 1 gold each. Lal Kaushal and Aminesh Thakur captured the interest of the audience in the boys, while in the girls, Khusbu Chandravanshi of Sehore and Tiara Rana's wrestling, Priyansi Prajapat and Betul's Roshni Yaduvanshi ‘s bouts thrilled the audience The programme was conducted by Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri while a vote of thanks was propoed by Arjunasingh Thakur.