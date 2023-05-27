Indore Sports Update: District judo tourney begins today

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Indore Pride day, a district judo tournament for boys and girls will be conducted at Nehru Stadium. Secretary Naresh Tatwade said interested players may send their entries to Purnima Vise and Mehmood Khan up to May 27.

District-level Pittu competition on May 29

A District level competition of ancient game ‘Pittu’ (Sitolia), organized by Indore District Pittu Association under the aegis of district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation, will be organized on May 29 at Sarafa Vidya Niketan.

Association's president Naveen Goud said the competition would be organized for senior boys and girls. Teams willing to participate in the competition may submit their entries by May 28 at Malhar Ashram Sports Ground to Jitendra Goud on Mob. No 7879991033.

Yoga competition on May 29

The city is all set to host the district-level yoga competition on May 29. The event is organized under the joint aegis of district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation and is being coordinated by Indore District Yogasan Sports Association. The competition is divided into five age group categories-- kids, mini, sub-junior, junior and senior.

Participants who are interested in taking part in the competition can submit their entries through a Google Form that is available on the association's website. The deadline for submitting the entries is May 28, The competition will be held at Sarafa Vidya Niketan. Gulab Singh Chauhan, secretary of the Indore District Yogasan Sports Association, said that the objective of the competition is to promote yoga in Indore and encourage young talents to come forward and showcase their skills.

Wrestling competition on May 28

Indore district is all set to host a wrestling competition on May 28 at Vijay Bahadur Akhara. The event is being organized by the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association and will feature some of the finest wrestlers from the district.

The president of Indore District Wrestling Association, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, and secretary Suresh Yadav announced that the competition would commence from 8 am. The wrestling event will be hosted by Olympian Pappu Yadav.

The competition will feature men's weight categories ranging from 57 to 84 kg, and three women's weight categories, 50, 55, and 59 kg. The wrestling bouts will begin at 11 am, and the organizers have invited all the men and women wrestlers from Indore district to participate.

Golf tourney from May 28

Indore is gearing up for a golf tournament from May 28 to May 29 at Royal Garha Golf Club. The secretary of Golf AssociationArjun Dhupar recently announced that the tournament would cater to various groups, including adults, senior citizens, women, juniors, sub-junior, and E.W.S. Players eager to participate in the tournament are required to submit their entries before the deadline of May 27th to Mohammed Ziyaullaha Khan, manager, Royal Garha Golf Club.

All India Talent Series Sub Junior Tennis Tournament

Aman, Asmi win singles title

Madhya Pradesh's Aman Khan and Asmi Raghuvanshi won the titles in the boys and girls under-14 categories of All-India Talent Series Sub-Junior Tennis Tournament, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, at here Indore Tennis Club on Friday. The closing ceremony of the tournament was held in the presence of Vijay Verma and BS Chhabra, trustee of Indore Tennis Club. The function was moderated by Irfan Ahmed.

The results are:

BOYS- 14 years (singles final)

Aman Khan (MP) beat Rudra Memane (Maha) 6-1, 6-0

GIRLS - 14 years (Singles Final)

Asmi Raghuvanshi (MP) beat Rishina Tripathi (MP) 6-3, 6-3

BOYS (doubles)

Krishna Rani-Parth Gaikwad beat Rahasya Outsider-Aarush Jain 1-6, 6-2, 11-9

GIRLS (Doubles Final)

Kashvi Thukral- Asmi Raghuvanshi beat Avni Jat-Rishina Tripathi 6-3, 6-2

Sports events in full swing

Chess, Carrom and Table Tennis competitions are going in the sports complex of the District Court.

Chess game is being organized in collaboration with All Indore Chess Association. Chess in-charge Praveen Daga said that Sudhir Joshi, Arvind Joshi, Anil Fatehchandani, Aqil Khan, Javed Khan, Vikram Baroth, Prabhas Asolia, Hiralal Soni and Anil Solanki won their respective matches.

Carrom is being run by Shakeel Khan and Javed Khan. In Carrom Singles Javed Khan beat Mahesh Lathi 25-10, 25-10 Arvind Yadav beat Vasant Bhagwat 25-10, 25-20 Danny Rathore beat Nitin 18-12, 24-06, Girish Betwa beat Naveen Mandloi 25-0, 25-0 Shyam Choudhary defeated Santosh Salunke 25-12, 25-10, Neeraj Mahawar beat Mushtaq Ali 25-20, 25-13.

Softball competition on Indore Pride Day from today

On the occasion of Indore Pride Day, a district-level softball competition will be organized from May 27 to 29 at Chimnabagh ground.

Rakesh Mishra, secretary of the District Softball Association, said boys and girls will participate in the tournament. Interested teams can contact Savita Parkhe and Subodh Chaurasia at Chimanbagh ground.

Prakash Hockey Club and RR Sports Institute start campaign with wins

Hosts Prakash Hockey Club and RR Sports Institute started their campaign with wins in the hockey, organized as part of Indore Gaurav Utsav.

Organized under the aegis of MP Olympic Organization and District Administration, the competition started on Friday evening at the practice venue of Daly College. In the first match, Prakash Club defeated Awasthi Club by 1-0. In the second match, RR Sports defeated Vivek Vidya Niketan team by 2-0.

Earlier, the guests of the programme were former Indian coach Mir Ranjan Negi, former DSP BR Yadav, working president of Hockey Indore organization Devkinandan Silawat, traffic Subedar Sumit Bilonia and Bal Kishan Raikwar. Ashish Tiwari, Ashok Yadav, Sarwar Khan and Ajay Singh Goyal were also present on the occasion.

The programme was coordinated by Rais Khan. The guests were welcomed by Jaidev Wagh, Harsh Sharma, Bunty Yadav, Rajendra Parihar, Rahul Verma, Mayank Verma and Akshat Yadav. In the end Prathamesh Raje Silawat expressed gratitude.

Ishika, Sanvi enter final

Under Indore Pride Day, the final of girls district-level snooker competition, organized by Billiards-Snooker Association, will be held at Billiards Academy, Nehru Stadium. Ishika Shah will take Sanvi Shah for the title.

In the semi-finals, Ishika defeated Viya Anand 51-7, 48-1 while Saanvi defeated Charu Laddha 52-1, 22-2.

In the quarterfinals played earlier, Ishika beat Anjali Gaur 2-0, Charu beat Riya Goud 2-0, Sanvi beat Akshita 2-0 and Viya Anand beat Harshita Bhandari 2-1.

