Indore Sports Update: Dergha, Revansh, Tivisa And Mandvi In Main Round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Dergha, Revansh, Tivisa and Mandvi in main round

Dergha, Revansh, Tivisa and Mandvi reached in the main round of the second mini and 57th state-level Badminton competition being played here at Golden International School on Wednesday.

Moira 6 Red state ranking Snooker championship from August 11

Moira 6 Red state ranking Snooker championship will be conducted by Madhya Pradesh Billiards-Snooker Association from August 11 to 16 at Billiards Academy located at Nehru Stadium.

MP Billiards-Snooker Association's chairman Bholu Mehta said that in this championship cash prizes worth thousands of rupees and attractive trophies will be given to the players. Interested players can contact Sujit Gehlot, Mitendra Goud and Ashok Sethi till August 8.

Title success for Divyanshi, Advika, Atharv and Sameer

Sameer Syed, Atharv Singh won titles in boys, Divyanshi Chaturvedi and Advika Agarwal in girls category in the Yashwant Club Third District Racking Table Tennis Tournament being played under the aegis of Indore District Table Tennis Association on Wednesday.

Sameer Syed won the title by defeating Sarthak Khare 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 in the final of the boys Under-11 age group. In the boys Under-13 age group, Atharv Singh won the title by defeating Saurya Bhagia 7-11, 11-2, 11-6, 16-14 in a hard-fought final match. In the semi-finals, Atharv Singh beat Rudrash Jha 3-1 while Saurya Bhagiya defeated Sameer Syed 3-0.

In the final of Girls Under-11 age group, Divyanshi Chaturvedi won the title by defeating Sanvi Singhal 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8.

In the semi-finals, Divyanshi defeated Arvi Jain 3-1 and Sanvi Singhal defeated Nehal Nahar 3-2.

In Girls Under-13 age group, Advika Aggarwal won the title by defeating Hiya Patel 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7. In the semifinals, Advika defeated Anya Trivedi 3-2 and Hiya Patel defeated Akanksha Thakur 3-0.

In the Boys Under-15 age group, Janak Pratap Singh beat Nivesh Bafna 3-0, Saurya Bhagia beat Prasannajit Agarwal 3-0, Manas Neema beat Jyotirmoy Songara 3-0, Sarang Agarwal beat Atharv Jain 3-0, Yash Bagdev beat Viraj Arma 3-0, Dyumani Dutta beat Rudransh Jha 3-0, Shreyas Bugde beat Tanmay Aukla 3-1, Ativir Prajapat beat Ayan Soni 3-0 to enter second round.

In the boys under-17 age group, Abu Bakar defeated Abbas Gunwala 3-0, Tanishk Kataria defeated Shreyash Bugde 3-1, Gandharv Bakadia defeated Janak Pratap Singh 3-0, Lakshya Barodiya defeated Manas Neema 3-0, Arjun Gupta defeated Abhi Jain 3-0 to enter the second round.

Vibhuti Sharma and Siraj Ahmed are winners

Vibhuti Sharma and Siraj Ahmed won the Jeevan Sahu Memorial Carrom Competition and Atul Lagoo Memorial Table Tennis Competition respectively at Indore Press Club on Wednesday. In the final of table tennis competition, Vibhuti Sharma defeated Raju Gholap 3-0 and in the final of carrom, Siraj Ahmed defeated Amit Trivedi 2-0.

Siraj dominated the entire match. In the first game, Amit tried to come back, in which he was not successful. Even in the second game, Siraj did not give him any chance. Earlier in the match for the third position, Shakir Siddiqui defeated Dinesh Singh Deora 27-14. Like carrom, the TT title match was also one-sided. Vibhuti Sharma won the title by defeating Raju Gholap 11-3, 11-3, 11-5 in the title match. Kiran Waikar stood third. Anil Purohit, Umesh Sen and Yashwant Panwar acted as referees.

During the title match, BJP's state co-media in-charge Tinu Jain, senior Congress leader and educationist Girdhar Nagar, former physical education director of Devi Ahilya University Sunil Dudhale, former cricketer Rustam Nanavati and Maheshwari Samaj's Ajay Sharda felicitated the winning players.

