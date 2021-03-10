Indore sports update: Deepesh, Jia to lead Madhya Pradesh rollball teams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 17th Senior National Rollball Competition will be held at JJ RD Sports Complex, Tatanagar from March 12. Men and women teams of Madhya Pradesh will also participate. Association’s president Mahesh Joshi and treasurer Saksham Prajapati announced the team.

Men's category: (Captain) Deepesh Chaudhary, Abhishek Jadon, Hemant Joshi, Ankit Rawal, Ankit Khatri, Yogesh Chaudhary, Yogesh Sharma, Gurubhash Chauhan, Sarthak Tiwari, Sachin Gupta, Vivek Sharma, Lalit Satwase, coach: Suryadat tJoshi, manager: Shikhar Aggarwal .

Women's category: (Captain) Jia Joshi, Kritika Laddha, Vinita Gund, Megha Mishra, Khushi Wankhede, Vishesh Singh, Trupti Kaur, Nitya Srivastava, Ashwini Bilonia, Karishma Oval, Seema Gangwaniya, Shreya Rathore, Coach: Vaibhav Agarwal, Manager: Aryan Tiwari.

Fitness trainer Radhe Kumawat felicitated

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Nisha Joshi Yoga Academy organized the 3rd International Yoga Conference to honor women working in the field of social upliftment. During THE function, city’s renowned fitness trainer Radhe Kumawat was also felicitated. In this programme, Tulsi Silavwt, state ,inister, Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta, Pramod Jha, Pratibha Pal Commissioner Municipal Corporation Indore, Harinarayanachari Mishra IG Indore , Vice-Chancellor Sunil Somani of Medicaps Indore, Dr Bharat Sharma, of ministry of culture, Government of India, Ajay Sanger District Governor Lions Club and Priya Tiwari Jury Member Model and Actress were present.

Sharath enters pre-quarterfinals

Sharath Kamal entered the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contenders at Doha when he defeated Patrick Franziska of Germany 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 in a tough match that went the full distance.For the second time, the Indian has managed to enter the Round of 16. In the WTT Contender event last week, Sharath could not go past Lin Yun-Ju in the pre-quarters as the Taipei paddler won 3-0

Sharath, ranked 32 in the world, began well to take the first game against world No. 16. But the German was quick enough to restore parity. The next two games followed the same pattern as they sparred well to take the issue to the decider. In the fifth game, it went neck and neck but the Indian clinched the last two points to push out the German.Sharath will next meet another German, Dimitrij Ovtcharov, in the pre-quarterfinals. Dimitrij was the eventual title-winner of the WTT Contender a few days ago.

Ravi Cricket Club in next round

Ravi Cricket Club defeated Royal Cricket Academy by 93 runs to enter the next round of under-13 one-day cricket tournament being organized in the memory of CW David (former Principal) of Christian College on Tuesday.

Ravi Cricket Club batting first scored 145 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 30 overs. Nakul Simaraiya contributed 21and Shubh Soni scored 19 runs. In response, Royal Cricket Academy team collapsed to 52 runs in 16.1 overs. Shubh Soni and Mithansh Deshmukh took 2 wickets each. Shubh Soni was adjudged Man of the Match.