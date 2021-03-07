Indore sports update: Anushka, Manya, Rajas, Yashika, Aarav, Priyansh in semifinals of badminton tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Balaji Cup Indore district sub junior badminton event played at Balaji Badminton Academy, Rajas Pingale, Ujjawal Khamrola, Yudhish Virodhyia and Shaurya Mishra entered into the semifinal in 13-years boys category.

Similarly, Siddhant Pawar, Arv Singh Bagga, Rakshan Bhakar and Priyansh Patel secured semifinal berth in 11-years boys category. In 15-years girls category, Dhimahi Chauhan, Anushka Shahpurkar, Aastha Sharma and Manya Singhal reached the semifinals round.

Similarly, Om Patel, Kanhaiya Sharma, Rajas Pigale and Shaurya Mishra moved to the semifinals in 15-years boys category. During matches, MLA Ramesh Mandola’s representative Bal Mukund Soni, BJP Mandal president Satpal Singh Khalsa and Dhan Singh Dangi took introduction of the players.

Sporting Union, Adivasi in final of football tourney

Two semi-final matches were played in the Maharishi Valmiki Gold Cup prize money district-level football tournament organised by Ajax district branch and played at Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Both the semifinal results were decided through penalty shoot-out. In the first semi-final match played between Sony Brothers and Sporting Union, both teams failed to score in the stipulated time. In the penalty shootout, Sports Union won by (5-3).

In the second semi-final, which was played between Anand Footbal Club and Adivasi, in the first half, Anand Club was leading with a solitary goal scored by Manoj Khare. Akash Bamore equaled the score for Adivasi in the final moments forcing a penalty shootout to decide the winner. In the penalty shootout, Adivasi won by 5-4. Earlier, RN Bharti, Deputy Commissioner, took introduction of the players of both the teams. Guests were welcomed by Karan Bhagat, Alankar Raikwar, Dharmendra Khare, Ajay Mehra, Sanjay Mehra, Banwari Raik kwar, Ramchandra Chauhan and PL Gohar.

Eklavya Awardee wushu player Namrata to play in World University Games

Eklavya Awardee wushu player Namrata Batra achieved a golden success by playing in the 48 kg weight category in the 29th Senior National wushu event held at Chandigarh University, Mohali. Namrata won the medals by representing Madhya Pradesh team. The event was completed by 1200 wushu players from all over the country. The team coaches were Sonu Jatav, Gautam Lashkari and Indradev Sharma.

Namrata, who has won two international and eight national awards has also qualified for the World University Games to be held in China this year. The Games will be held in August, in which universities and service teams from all over the world will participate. Namrata's next goal is to win a medal representing India in the Asian Games held in 2022. Namrata, who is learning the nuances of wushu sports at the Saitama Martial Arts and Fitness Centre, is a regular BCom final year student at Indore Institute of Management and Research.