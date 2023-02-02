Indore Sports Update: Annual sports at Shree Gujarati Samaj College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Gujarati Samaj organized a two-day 'Sports Meet' in the college as part of annual sports activities. The programme was inaugurated by chairman of the college Deepakbhai R Soni and Principal Dr Kiran Dammani. Mahima Chiklikar, Sangeeta Makwana, Manasi Thapa, and Jitendra Ahirwar secured medals. Team A was the winner in dodgeball, which was captained by Muskan Singh. In kho-kho, the team of Muskan Sisodia was the winner. Gyan Prakash, secured the first and Kirti Jadhav in rope jumping got second position. Payal Suryavanshi got the first position and Kirti Jadhav got the second position in Carrom. All the sports activities were coordinated by Palak Berchha, Assistant Professor.

Yashvardhan, Deepak hit tons

In the MYCC A grade one-day cricket tournament, organized by MYCC, in the match played between Christian Eminent and Vijay Club, Eminent scored 269 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. Lucky Mishra scored 67, Admya Pachori made 65 and Shubham Gunjal also scored 50 runs. Vinay Garcia took 4 wickets. In response, the team of Vijay Club won the match by 8 wickets after scoring 271 runs for 2 wickets in 40 overs. Yashvardhan Singh scored 133 not out and Deepak Bhuria scored 105 not out. Lucky Mishra bagged 2 wickets.

Titles for Kanika, Chaitali, Mandvi, Ujjawal, Siddhant and Vaibhav

Indore

Kanika Jat, Chaitali Parmar, Mandvi Gandhi, Ujjawal Khamrola, Siddhant Pawar, Vaibhav Patidar, Gurman Singh Gandhi , Avnish Nekye, Neel Jain & Jai Soni won titles in their respective categories of Khelo India badminton tournament, concluded here at Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. Indore ADM Abhay Bedekar and Sumit Suri distributed the prizes.

Indore players shine in karate

In the Karate Kokusai Independent Federation Cup, Indore's Anubhav Karate Association's players led the state team and won the Inspiration Cup.

Medal winners:

Anshit Thapa: 2nd position, Aashna Nagar 2nd position, Shiv Kalaria 2nd position, Udbhav Borade 2nd position, Rajkishore Mehta 2nd position, Yash Gupta 2nd position, Kanak Bhaskar 2nd position, Devendra Mehta - 3rd position, Utkarsh Panwar - 1st position. Prabhu Koshal (Guruji) and Hema Pagare congratulated the winning players.

Sunil Thakur, Anil Goud appointed technical officers

Sunil Thakur and Anil Goud have been appointed technical officers for kabaddi by the Kabaddi Federation of India in the ongoing Khelo India Game. Kabaddi matches will be played at Abhay Prashal from February 5 to 9. The officials of MP Kabaddi Association, Vikram Sports Club and Indore Wonders expressed happiness .

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)