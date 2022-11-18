Indore sports update: All India FIDE Rating chess 250 players will participate in Rs 2L prize money tourney

Representative Image | Twitter/@FabianoCaruana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of All Indore Chess Association and Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy, Dr Ajitkumar Singh Kasliwal and Sunita Singh Memorial All India Open FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament with prize money of Rs 2 lakh will be played from November 19 to 20 at Emerald Heights School. Organizing Secretary Anil Fatehchandani and Competition Secretary Shailendra Pable said this competition will be played in 9 rounds in the Swiss League method. Grand Master RR Laxman, International Master Akshat Khamparia, Himal Gusai, Rahul Sangma and Satyapragyan will also participate in this event. Along with this, FIDE master Ayush Sharma and SK Rathore will also play. Apart from this, 250 players including other states Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will compete.

The winner of the competition will be given a cash prize of Rs 40,000, while the runner-up will be given a cash prize of Rs 25,000.15000, 11000, 10000, 8000, 7000, 6000 respectively for 3rd to 8th position and Rs. 5500 each for 9th to 11th position players.In the competition, apart from boys and girls of Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, four players of women's category and three players of Veterans category will also be given prizes.Apart from the first three players, trophies will also be given to the winners of different categories.