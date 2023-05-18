Indore Sports Update: AKCF beat RBCF by 4 wickets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AKCF defeated RBCF by four wickets in the ongoing Sardar Sucha Singh Ghumman Memorial Twenty-20 Cricket tournament, organised under the joint aegis of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Cricket Club and Indore Divisional Cricket Association here on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first, Malay Joshi of RBCF scored 43 runs off 28 balls while Nitish Lashkar posted 26 runs and they helped their team post 126 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. For AKCF, Sachin Vishwakarma and Punit Narang scalped two wickets a piece.

In reply, AKCF chased down the target of 127 runs losing six wickets. Thanks to Atharv Joshi's 34 runs off 29 balls. Aman Joshi also scored 37 runs. Nikunj Jain and Yash Purania scored 14 and 20 runs, respectively to ensure AKCF steer home safely. Yash Puraniya was adjudged Man-of-the-match for his match-winning 20-run knock.

Two-day Hockey Academy trials from today

Madhya Pradesh State Men's Hockey Academy is set to conduct selection trials. The event, aimed at identifying talented players from the state, is slated to take place at Chimanbagh Hockey Ground, Indore.

According to Hockey Indore secretary Kishor Shukla, the trials would be held on May 18 and 19 and would be conducted by Madhya Pradesh State Sports Academy, Bhopal. The trials would be looked after by head coach of the academy, former Olympian Sameer Dad and Lokendra Sharma. Officers of the department will also be present during the trials.

The selection trials are important for aspiring hockey players of Madhya Pradesh, as it will provide chance to showcase one’s skills and be considered for a place in the state academy. The selection process is highly competitive and talented and dedicated players would be selected.

This year's trials are expected to be even more intense, with a number of players expected to participate. This is due to the growing popularity of sport in the state, as well as the success of Men's Hockey team representing Madhya Pradesh in various national tournaments. Hockey enthusiasts and fans of the sport have been eagerly waiting for the trials. The trials are an important step towards building a strong and competitive team in Madhya Pradesh, and the whole state is eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious among the talented athletes who will take part in this year's event.

Bengaluru Tiger, Delhi Damdaar and Delhi Dhurandhar win matches

Three matches were played on Wednesday in Just Kabaddi League, organized jointly by Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Krida Bharti and Vikram Sports Club. In the first match, Bengaluru Tiger get 44 points against MP Royal’s 39 points. Bengaluru Tiger won this match by 5 points. In the second match, Dehli Dumdaar earned 59 points while Tamil managed 51 points.

The third match was played between Mumbai Dumdaar and UP Dhurandhar, Bombay Dumdaar scored 27 points while UP Dhurandhar scored 78 points. UP Dhurandhar won the match by 55 points. During matches, Savita Akhand, Indore City general secretary BJP Gulshan Yadav, Kamal Yadav, Nand Lal Yadav, former MLA Satyanarayan Patel, Councilor, Member Mayor's Council Nandkishore Pahadia, Lalit Porwal, Pandit Anil Sharma, Pawan Jain builder got introduced to the players. Mannalal Bindoria, Paramjeet Singh Pammi, Atul Prakash Jain, Ashok Mishra were present on the occasion.

Rural talents need support & motivation: Silawat

Hockey Indore’s acting president Devkinandan Silawat on Wednesday said that there were lots of talent in rural areas and they needed proper support and motivation. He said every sports organisation needs to take a lead in motivating rural talents to ensure that India emerges as sporting power.

He was inspecting sports camp organised in Palia Gram Panchayat. Social worker Ashish Tiwari said local people developed playground in Palia and Prakash Hockey Club also helped in organising a camp for kids of rural area.

He said more 100 players from Palia, Pitawali, Jurnada Puavada, Bagana, Mata Barodi and Alvasa would be able to practice in the ground. He further said that with the support of cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat, floodlights too have been installed in the ground.Tiwari further said that kids would be able to hone their skills in sports like hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, etc. Hockey training would soon begin here, said Devkinandan Silawat. He said that former national coach Mir Ranjan Negi and other instructors would provide free training. Halim Khan would oversee the training for basketball and volleyball. Additionally, all sporting goods would be provided free of cost. During the programme, Bunty Yadav, Wasim Khan, and Chunky Kumawat, Anees Khan, were also present. This programme's primary goal is to develop young athletes of rural areas.

VCA in finals of U-14 Raj Singh Dungarpur Trophy

In the first semi-finals of Raj Singh Dungarpur Trophy 2022-23 for Central Zone Boys’ U14 tournament, Vidarbha Cricket Association team defeated MP Cricket Association team on the basis of first innings lead.

The tournament played in Meerut. MPCA team won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first VCA team was all out for 238 runs in 92.5 overs. Rehan Batra excelled for VCA. Batra scored 57 runs in 113 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six. Bishee scored 55 runs in 140 balls. He hits seven boundaries. The other main contributors for VCA were Kaustubh Choudhary (30), Krish Sonkusre and Agranya Chatterjee scored 25 runs each.Among the MPCA bowlers, Nishchay Sikarwar and Bhavesh took three wickets each. Captain Yash Chauhan too chipped in with two wickets.In reply, MPCA team was bundled out scoring 125 runs in 55.5 overs. Captain Yash Chauhan was the highest scorer for his team with 29 runs, Kushark Nagar managed 19 runs, while Paras Kumar, Kush Rajpoot and Rudra Pratap Singh contributed 17 runs each. Five batsmen failed to reach double figures. For VCA, Captain Jayesh Kumbhare took five wickets for 27 runs in 9.5 overs. Sparsh Borkar took three, while Kush Sharma and Krish Sonkusre took one wicket each.VCA took a lead of 113 runs. In the second innings, VCA scored 148 runs for the loss of one wicket in 68 overs at stumps. Manav Wakode was batting on 69 and Rehaan Batra on 53 when the match was called off.