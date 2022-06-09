Indore sports update: AGM on July 10, IDCA to make indoor academy; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Divisional Cricket Association (IDCA) is preparing an indoor academy on the Gymkhana ground by further enhancing facilities for the players. The project report was placed in the meeting of the Managing Committee on Wednesday.

IDCA Secretary Debashish Nilose said that it has been decided in the meeting that the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Association will be held on July 10. The venue will be selected soon. At the same time, it has also been decided in the meeting of the Managing Committee that an indoor academy will be built near the Women's Academy on the Gymkhana ground, so that the players will be able to practice even in rain. As the project report has been submitted, it will be materialised soon.

It has also been decided in the meeting that the registration fee of players and clubs charged by IDCA has been increased by 25 per cent. IDCA had halved it last year due to Covid, but now there will be an increase of 25 per cent at par with the pre-Covid amount. That is, players will have to pay up to Rs 750 for registration. At the same time, clubs will also have to pay more fees. He said that IDCA will prepare a pool of 25-30 players for under-12 age groups, who will be given free basic training for two years. When they turn 12 they will be able to join other clubs. After this is done, the next batch will be taken. All the officials of IDCA were present in the meeting.

Omax City inter-project basketball tourney begins

Omax City inter-project basketball tournament organised by Talent Academy began on Wednesday. In this competition, 5 different project teams are taking part. In the first tie on Wednesday Anandam beat Happy Homes 21-20. Hardik scored 14 points. In the second match, Shubhangan defeated Anex 29-21 in which Mahaka Singh scored 8 points. In the finals, Happy Homes defeated Dream Home. Rudra Deval from the winning team scored 14 points. The tournament was inaugurated by Omax City In-charge Deepak Chopra and International player Rajendra Singh. On this occasion, Rahul Tyagi and Santosh Yadav were present.

Sajjan Trophy district badminton c’ship; Rohit, Nidhesh, Praveer, Aarav in second round

Sajjan Trophy mini junior and sub-junior badminton tournament organised by Indore Badminton Academy (IBA) began at City Gymkhana Club on Wednesday. In first round matches, Rohit Wadhwani, Nidhesh Jain, Praveer Majumdar, Aarav Bagga, Pragyan Saluja, Lavanya Majumdar won. Kamal Kasturi, Satyendra Holkar and Prateek Gujrathi said that more than 100 matches were held on the first day. Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated in chief hospitality of Vijaykumar Kalra, vice president of All India Motor Transport Congress and former Councillor Abhay Verma. Avinash Pachauri, Malhari Kale, Amit Kulkarni, BK Batra, Ashok Kukreja and Naresh Durgia were present as special guests. Rakesh Joshi presided over the programme. The guests formally inaugurated the tournament after getting introduced with the players.