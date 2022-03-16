Indore Sports Update: Aarush, Kashvi, Rewa in semis of sub-junior tennis tournament; Vidhayak trophy football begins in floodlight today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Pura Shore India Private Limited all India talent series sub junior tennis tournament, Madhya Pradesh's Arush Jain, Kashvi Thukral (in boys category) and Rewa Sharma (in girls) category have entered into the semi-finals by winning their respective quarterfinal matches. The tournament is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club.

The remaining results were as follows:-

Boys category - 12 years (Quarterfinal singles)

Arush Jain (MP) beat Advik Jain (MP) 6-4, 6-3

Hussain Saifi (MP) beat Idris Presswala (MP) 6-0, 6-4

Devansh Kaushal (MP) beat Kabir Gundecha (Mah) 6-3, 6-4

Vidut Sundar (Mah) beat Veer Chatur (Mah ) 6-3, 6-2

Girls category - 12 years (Quarterfinal singles)

Kashvi Thukral (MP) beat Avani Sharma (MP) 6-2, 6-4

Ahana Fuljale (MP) beat Pari Malviya (MP)6-3, 6-1

Sonia Dutta (MP) beat Haniya Masood (MP) 6-1, 6-1

Rewa Sharma (MP) beat Vaidehi Shukla (MP) 6-1, 6-3

Boys category - 12 years (Doubles pre-quarterfinals)

Idris Presswala-Pravar Mittal beat Trishir Dhawan-Pratyaksh Valecha 9-6

Kapeesh Agarwal-Vidyut Sundar beat Advik Bhargav-Himang Saraf 9-1

Rahasya Bahri-Advik Jain beat Hirambh Pohane-Hitarth Surana 9-3

Vidhayak trophy football begins in floodlight today

The Vidhayak trophy football tournament will be played in floodlight at Nehru Stadium from March 16. On Tuesday, four matches were played and in first match, SKC defeated Sony Brothers in tie-breker 5-4.

The second match was played between Maa Kankeshwari and Laxmi Nagar Railway Central Maa Kankeshwari Club won the match by 2-0. For winning team, Dhananjay and Shivendra scored 1 goal each. In the third match, Youth Club defeated Sunrise club by 1-0. In the fourth match, Indore Academy beat Rajmohalla Eleven by 2-0. Mohit and Vardan scored goals for their team, said Rakesh Sirsia.

CCI win by 107 runs Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tourney

CCI defeated Devas Academy by 107 runs and entered into next round of the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tournament. The first match was played between CCI and Devs Cricket Academy at Yashwant Club ground, in which Devs Cricket Academy won the toss and decided to bowl first. CCI scored 218 runs in 45 overs losing eight wickets, in which Lareb Ali contributed 80 and Ansh Jadhav contributed 36 runs. Jatin Daur took 2 wickets for Devs Cricket Academy. In reply, Devs Cricket Academy team could score only 111 runs in 29 overs for the loss of all wickets and lost the match by 107 runs. Saransh Surana contributed 40 runs. Divyansh Sharma took four wickets and Anurag Sonkar three for the CCI. Man of the match award was given to Lareb Ali by Siddhiyani Patni by co-secretary of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Laxmansingh Goud Academy win by 8 wickets

In the same tournament, the second match was played between Laxmansingh Goud Cricket Academy and Siddhi Vinayak Cricket Club at Khalsa ground. Batting first, Siddhi Vinayak Cricket Club were all out at 44 in 16 overs in which Rishikesh Pal scored 10 runs. Vishnu Sharma took five wickets and Rishabh Bhandari three. In reply, Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy team scored 46 runs for the loss of two wickets in seven overs and won the match by eight wickets. Karthik Yadav scored maximum 20 runs. Man of the Match award was given to Vishnu Sharma.

Indore Sports win by 5 wickets

In the same tournament, the third match was played between Indore Sports Club and Pioneer Cricket Academy at ITI Ground. Pioneer Cricket Academy electing to bat first, scored 200 runs in 50 overs. Rajat Soni scored 38 and Manvendra Tomar scored 38 runs. Adinya Sharma and Kunal Sharma took three wickets each.

In reply, Indore Sports Club team scored 201 runs in 46 overs losing five wickets. For Indore Sports Club, Shubh Khatri scored 66 runs and Vishesh Thakur added 41 runs to the total.

Under-17 cadet wrestling teams announced

The U-17 Indore wrestling team was declared after the bouts at Vijaybahadur Vyayamsala on Tuesday, informed Vikram Awardi Omprakash Khatri. After the selection trials, prizes were given away by Vishwamitra Awardee Shivram Patel, Suresh Yadav, Govind Gurjar and Vikas Yadav . Railways coach Arvind Patel, SAI coach Vinay Kumar, Hemant Pandey, Virendra Swamy were present as a selector.

The teams are

Men freestyle-45 kg: Tushar Hedway (first), 48 kg: Ayush Agarwal (first), 51 kg: Yogesh Bijore (first), 55 kg: Bobby Malviya (first), 60 kg: Rohit Yadav (first), 65 kg: Harshvardhan (first), 71 kg: Rohit Yadav (first), 80 kg: Jatin Pathak (first), 92 kg: Yuvraj Pal (first), 110 kg: Raj Sachne (first)

Men greco roman style-45 kg: Aditya Agarwal (first), 48 kg: Ravi Mandora (first), 51 kg: Gopal Yadav (first), 55 kg: Sumit Mandora (first), 60 kg: Naman Jadhav (first), 65 kg: Mahesh Rathod (first), 71 kg: Sahil Pol (first), 80 kg: Aurangzeb Khan (first), 92 kg: Yuvraj Pal (first), 110 kg: Darshan Dangi (first)

Female wrestlers-40 kg: Tanisha Bais (first), 43 kg: Laveena Jamle (first), 46 kg: Nandani Dangi (first), 49 kg: Sonia Rathod (first), 53 kg: Tania Joshi (first), 57 kg: Hansaben Rathod (first), 61 kg: Bhuvneshwari Verma (first), 65 kg: Anjali Karosia (first), 69 kg: Kashish Verma (first), 73 kg: Renee Raman Bhatia (first).

Indore division in strong position

In the Paramanandbhai Patel under-22 inter-divisional cricket trophy, Indore division in strong position against Jabalpur in semifinal clash being played at Jabalpur on day-2. Indore took vital lead of 155 runs in first innings scoring 326 runs for the loss of nine wickets. At the close of the day, Jabalpur were 58 for 4 in 34 overs.

