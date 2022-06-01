Indore sports update: 83rd National cadet and sub-junior TT, Vatsal, Akash, Aditya, Satyanarayan in next round; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the national cadet and sub-junior table tennis competition, main round matches of different age groups of boys, in the under-11 age group, top ranked Vatsal Duklan (Haryana), Akash Rajavelu (TNTTA), Aditya Das (Bengal), K Satyanarayan (TTTA) won their respective matches to reach the pre-quarterfinals.

In the national competition being played at Abhay Prashal, Vatsal Duklan (Haryana) defeated Kritim Dutta (Bengal) 3-1, Akash Rajavelu (TNTTA) defeated Shreyesh Mankeshwar (Haryana) 3-0 in the boys under-11 age group. Aditya Das Bengal beat Adrik Gogoi (Assam) 3-0, , K. Satyanarayana (TTTA) beat Chitrankash Arora (TTFI) 3-0, Vivan Dave (Gujarat) defeated Raunak Goyal (Delhi) 3-1, Samridhi Bhattacharya (Bengal) beat Bhavit Singh Bist (Rajasthan) 3-0, C Avikshat (Assam) beat JN Sanjay (TTTA) 3-0, Param Bhavindkar (Maharashtra) beat Veer Malviki (UP) 3-0, Rishat Chattopadhyaya (Bengal) beat Sreejith Sarika (Kerala) 3-0, Himon Mandal (Bengal) beat S Ritwik (TNTA) 3-0, Zenit Patel (TTFI) defeated Riyansh Jalan (Karnataka) 3-1, Tanmay Raghavan (TTTA) defeated Nivan Seth (Maharashtra) 3-0, Viren Patil (Delhi) beat A Tharun (TNTTA) 3-0, Parsh Yadav (Haryana) beat SPal (Bengal) 3-0, Aarav Acharya (Rajasthan) beat Akshay Bhushan (TTTA) 3-1, P Ashwin (Andhra Pradesh) defeated R Rudraksh (Bengal) 3-1 to enter the pre-quarterfinal.

In boys under-13 age group, Sarthak Arya (Delhi) beat S Suresh (TTTA) 3-0, Swapnil Dutt (Assam) defeated Shreyas Phukan (TTTA) 3-0., Vishal Garg (Chandigarh) defeated Nilay Patekar (Maharashtra) 3-0, Ridam Gadha (PSPB) defeated RK Akash (TNTA) 3-1, Rupam Sardar (Bengal) beat Sukhvir Singh (Punjab) 3-0, Rawat Dharia (PSPB) defeated Akshay Bhushan (TNA) 3-0, Arya Kataria (Gujarat) defeated Kush Patil (Maharashtra) 3-0, Pratik Roy (Bengal) defeated Pawan Kumar (Gujarat) 3-1.

Sunil Thakur, Brijesh Bagora appointed technical officers

Khelo India Youth Games is being organised from June 3 to 13 in Panchkula Haryana. In which 32 sports will be played. In Kabaddi, Sunil Thakur and Brijesh Bagora, Arun Kumar Rajput have been appointed as technical officers by the Indian Kabaddi Sports Association (IKSA). On his appointment, the working president of Madhya Pradesh Kabaddi Association (MPKA), Pintu Joshi, executive secretary, Mohan Chauhan, chairman of referee board, JC Sharma expressed their happiness.

State level swimming tourney from today

The 50th state level swimming competition will be conducted from June 1 to 4 at Laxman Singh Chauhan Taran Pushkar( swimming ) and diving at Nehru Park Taran Pushkar. In the competition, about 160 events will be organised in sub-junior, junior and senior categories. Around 550-600 players from 20 districts will take part in the competition. The opening ceremony will be held in presence of Meghna Bhatt (Assistant Labour Commissioner Indore), Sanskar Dasyani (Industrialist) and Muktesh Singh (Director, Emerald Heights School) at 11 am.

Football trial by DSYW, Bhopal

Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYF), Bhopal, is organising an innovative talent hunt in football day-boarding centres at Indore and Mhow on June 2 and 3 respectively. 13 players in under-14 category for Mhow and 14 players in under-17 (boys) category and 2 players in under-14 category for Indore and 7 players in under-17 category (3 boys/4 girls) will be selected. The age of the players should be between 12 to 17 years (as on January 01, 2022). To participate in the selection process, aspirants should be present at the selection venue at Indore's Nehru Stadium and High School Ground, Mhow with birth certificate, Aadhaar card and 2 passport size photographs.

Sports lover BSF IG retires

Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector General (IG), Border Security Force (BSF) CSWT and sports lover, who participated in different sports activities, retired after 38 years of service on Tuesday.

He served in various areas of South Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, North Bengal, Manipur, Indore and Tripura during his tenure . Yadav participated in Gurez area in the Kargil war and from the year 2000 to 2004 led the unit in a very sensitive area during Operation Parakram in Samba. He has been awarded the Director General's Commendation for meritorious service in 2012 and Police Medal for meritorious service in 2012 and Vishisht Seva Medal by the President in 2019 for his diligent performance, excellence and devotion to duty. During his tenure, he conducted many shooting tournaments. On retirement, as per customs of the force, all the personnel were given a heartfelt farewell by pulling a rope.

Pickleball tourney concludes

On the occasion of Indore Pride Day, a pickleball competition was held in which Kavya Jangid won the title by defeating Ishika Patidar in the under-19 girls category. In girls 19+ age group, Sanjana Kala defeated Shubhi Vyas to win the title. In the boys u-19 category, Shubham Chahar beat Ekansh Chauhan.

Selection trials for Hockey Feeder Centre held

Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Madhya Pradesh is conducting selection trials at district level for new players for Hockey Feeder Centre, Indore. On Tuesday, selection trials were conducted in presence of Reena Chauhan, district sports officer at Tahir Hockey Training Centre, Chimanbagh Hockey Ground. In the trials, 98 boys and girls participated. On this occasion, Dr A K Das, Mohammed Ismail Ansari, Atul Khune were present. The sports department will provide entire sports material free of cost to the selected players, Kishore Shukla said.

MYCC win cricket tourney

In the 6 pm Super League cricket tournament, the final match was played between MYCC and RBCF at Yashwant Club ground on Tuesday. MYCC won the toss and opted to field. RBCF scored 161 runs in 40 overs losing all wickets. Salman Khan scored 33 runs and Nitesh Lashkari 34. Sankalp Solanki took 4 wickets with a lethal spell, Surendra Malviya 3 and Akash Rajawat took 2 wickets. In reply MYCC scored 162 runs in 18 overs losing 3 wickets thereby winning the match by 7 wickets . Kuldeep Gehi scored 41 runs, Siddharth Patidar contributed 38 and Chanchal Rathore 30 runs. Saurabh Sharma took 2 wickets. Sankalp Solanki was adjudged Man of the Match.