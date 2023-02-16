Indore Sports Update: 25th National Deaf Senior tourney begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Games for the deaf was inaugurated at Emerald Heights International School, Rau. At least 11 events including athletics, TT, badminton, judo, basket ball, lawn tennis, volleyball, football, swimming and shooting have been included. The organizers and sponsors of the event are DHC & DTH.

Athletic competitions will start at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Khandwa Road while shooting competitions will be held at Army Range, Mhow. Swimming competition will be held at Taran Pushkar Mhow Naka from February 16. The competition was inaugurated with a march past of the players. The guests Dr Ilaiah Raja T Collector, Muktesh Singh Director of Emerald Heights School, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Suchitra Tirkey, Joint-Director of Social Justice Department launched the games. On this occasion, Rajkumar Punjabi, G Suresh Kumar, Sanjay Soni, Ravi Navlani, , Muralidhar Dhamani, and Gaurav Verma were present. Three gold medalists winner Jerelin Anika from Tamil Nadu will participate in the tourney.

Test match: Sale of student concession tickets begins today

Sale of student concession tickets for the third Test match between India and Australia will be played from March 1 to 5 will start from February 16. This ticket will be available on www.in. Insider. One student can purchase one ticket only. Tickets can be booked from 11 am on February 16. These tickets will be available online till 5 pm on February 17. Tickets sold online are priced as follows: East Stand Lower Rs 263, East Stand Second Floor Rs 473.

Veer Shivaji cycle marathon on Feb 19

Various events are being organized all over the country on the 393rd birth anniversary of Veer Shivaji Maharaj. In the same episode, a grand event of Veer Shivaji cycle marathon is going to be organized in Indore city under Khelo India. Pankaj Fatehchandani, president of Namo Namo Shankara, said on the birth anniversary of Veer Shivaji,on 19 February at 6 am ahuge cycle marathon will be taken out from Lalbagh complex to the statue of Veer Shivaji Maharaj (Shivaji Vatika), in which along with the senior citizens of Indore city, youth and women power have also got registered.

The main attraction of the yatra is saffron flags on each cycle along with Veer Shivaji and national songs and social organizations of all religions along with doctor-lawyer-yoga guru joining the marathon and grand welcome by social organizations coming on the yatra route.

Saffron balloons will be released in the sky at every intersection. From a 5-year-old girl to a 65-year-old old man who cycles 7 kilometers daily in the yatra. Each participant participating in the marathon will be given T-shirts and certificates by the organizing committee.

Gauri, Swati Aryaman win titles

Gauri Chitte, Swati Solanki, Aryaman Goyal and Prajjwal Malakar of Indore performed well in the Chandrashekhar Singh Titu Memorial MP State Senior Ranking Badminton Competition held in Rewa recently. Indore's Mihika Bhargava and Pranika Holkar also showcased their best. The women's singles finals took place only among the players of Indore, first rank Gauri Chitte defeated Mihika Bhargava by 21-17, 21-18, Indore's Gauri Chitte and Swati Solanki played two finals each, in the women's doubles final, first seeded Aishwarya Mehta and Bhopal's Priyanka Pant defeated second seeded Gauri Chitte and Swati Solanki by 21-17, 21-12 , Gauri and Swati's pair has also played in 5th Khelo India Youth Games Badminton, Gwalior, in mixed doubles Abhimanyu Singh of Dhar and Pranika Holkar of Indore beat Kanishk Sharma and Swati Solanki of Dhar 21-15, 21-15 in 29 minutes. Indore's Aryaman Goyal defeated PrajJwal Malkar of Indore by 21-7,21-16 in 33 minutes to get third place in men's singles said, Dharmesh Yashlaha.

