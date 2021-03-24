Indore sports update: 250 players to compete from all over country in national junior tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Junior tennis tournament organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association will be conducted at Indore Tennis Club from March 29. General secretary of Tennis Association of India Anil Dhupar said that for the first time in the history of the state, this grand tournament is being organized.

It is a matter of pride for the state as well as it is a matter of joy for the players of the state that they are getting the chance to play this tournament in the state itself. Indore Tennis Club is getting the privilege of organising this tournament. He informed that the main round of the tournament will be played from March 29 to April 3. There will be 27 qualifying rounds. In this tournament to be held in boys and girls under-18, both classes will be played in singles and doubles.

Top junior players of the country are participating in this prestigious junior tennis tournament. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, players from Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and other states are participating.The event will be conducted under the guide line of Kovid-19. All players will have to bring their 48-hour-old negative COVID test report, only then they will be given entry.