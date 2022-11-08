Indore: Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia reviews progress of work

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has directed that the construction work of multi-purpose sports school with state-of-the-art facilities in Bijalpur, Indore, with state-of-the-art facilities being built in an area of about twenty acres at a cost of more than five and a half crores, should be completed by March 2023. . The construction work of Sports Complex should be done with international standards and absolute quality. Any negligence with quality will not be tolerated. She instructed to take special care of the time limit. On this occasion MLA Jitu Patwari, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department Ravi Kumar Gupta and other officials were present.. Scindia came to Indore on a one-day Visit. She said, violation of deadlines and negligence with quality will not be tolerated. This is an ambitious project of the state government. It is our endeavor that the players get better facilities and adequate opportunities. It was informed that this multi-purpose sports complex would have Astroturf facilities for hockey, football, athletics as well as an indoor sports complex. It will also have facilities for sports like basketball, table tennis, wrestling, and martial arts .

Scindia sees preparations of Khelo India

Scindia visited Khel Prashal and Basketball Complex and reviewed the preparations for the Khelo India event. It is stated that was under the Khelo India program in Indore, competitions of table tennis, kabaddi, basketball and weightlifting will be held in the coming January 2023. A large number of players will take part in it. Scindia visited both the sports complexes and inspected the spot, as well as inquired about the facilities available for the players and spectators there. She instructed the officials that all the preparations for the event should be ensured according to dignity. There should be a system so that no player gets disturbed.