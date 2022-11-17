Indore sports update: AKCA win by 7 wickets 

Cricket |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket competition, a preliminary match was played between Indore Sports and AKCA at Yashwant Club ground, in which Indore Sports won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 97 runs in 28 overs. Vishesh Thakur contributed 24 runs. Amay Bhati took 4 and Aditya Kanungo bagged 3 wickets. In reply AKCA team scored 98 runs for 3 wickets in 15 overs and won the match by 7 wickets.

Rajat Pachori scored 28 and Aman Joshi contributed 24 not out. Aditya, Inshan and Vishesh took 1-1 wickets. Earlier, Inauguration ceremony held in the presence of MP Operation Head of Patrika , RR Goyal. The special guests were Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Amay Khurasia and Gopal Marwal. The guests were welcomed by Ballu Chauhan, Rohan Lunawat and Jayant Wankhede. The program was conducted by Chandrashekhar Bhatti, while vote of thanks was proposed by Subodh Gupta.

