Indore: Spices worth Rs 13L seized

Indore

The Food and Drug department along with the Crime Branch in its continuing drive against mafia, raided and seized spices worth nearly Rs 13 lakh on Friday

Police officials said that in the drive carried out at Om Sai Ram Traders Firm in Chandan Nagar the joint team of the departments seized turmeric, red chilli, coriander and other such spices. Officials said that trading in unpacked spices is illegal and said the owner Sunil Sahu was selling spices illegally.

The team have seized 2750kg red chilli powder, 1400kg red chillies, 1500 kg turmeric, 200 kg turmeric powder, 400 kg garam masala, 440 kg white chilli powder and other such spices.

Officials said samples of all the spices have been taken and if they are found to be substandard then stringent action would be taken against the owner.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:39 AM IST