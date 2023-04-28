Indore: Spell of rain, gusty winds continue

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of light rains and gusty winds continued on Thursday too which pulled down both the day and night temperatures five degrees Celsius below normal. The hide-and-seek between the clouds and the sun continued throughout the day while many parts of the city witnessed intermittent light showers.

The weatherman said that the relief from rising temperatures will continue for the next four days and city will continue to witness drizzling, light thunderstorms, and squalls. The spell of rains during the summer season is due to the western disturbance affecting weather in the northern part of the country and a cyclonic circulation as a trough passing through West Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the denizens woke up to cool and cloudy weather on Thursday morning and the overcast weather continued till evening. Southwesterly winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 18 kilometres per hour.

The day temperature remained below normal for last week. The day temperature had increased above 39.6 degrees Celsius on April 17 but it dropped to 35 degrees Celsius again on Thursday.

“A western disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and neighbourhood in lower and middle levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan in lower levels while a trough/wind discontinuity runs from west Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu in lower levels. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place due to which weather remained cloudy over the western part of the state,” the met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 35.1 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius which was also five degrees Celsius below normal.