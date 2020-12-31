Indore

The Indore Traffic Police launched a campaign this year against the drivers who endanger the lives of people by driving vehicles at a high speed in urban areas. The police have taken action by slapping challans of the traffic rules violators. This year, the police have slapped ​300% ​more ​challans as compared to last year. Police took this action in order to reduce road accidents. Apart from this, action has also been taken against ​three persons riding on one bike.

With the city's increasing population, the number of vehicles has also increased compared to last year. Especially in an urban area, traffic pressure is high. There is also a traffic jam like situation on many roads of the city in the evening.

Due to traffic pressure, many accidents have occurred due to over speeding vehicles. Many people have ​lost their lives in such accidents in the city and many were critically injured.

Traffic police ​aim to ​reduce road accidents

DSP (traffic) Umakant Chaudhary said that there have been many accidents in the urban area due to the over speed of vehicles. Instructions were given by the senior officials to take action against people driving at high speed​, so that there are fewer accidents in and around the city. In pursuance of those instructions, action was taken against the commuters driving or riding vehicles at high speed. Last year, 58 challans of overspeeding were slapped while this year the action against 180 people has been taken for the same and the action will be continued.

Action for tripling

According to the figures provided by the traffic police officials, the action against the people who were ​tripling on a bike was also taken by the police. Last year, a total of 1​,​825 challans were served to the violators for tripling in 2019 while a total of 2​,​163 challans have been slapped this year for tripling. The officials said that the action is ​continuing. On Thursday, the police teams were also deployed at various locations to take action for over speeding and tripling.

10​,​750 challans for wrong number plates

The commuters, who had installed the wrong number plates in their vehicles, were also issued challans by the traffic police. This year, about 10​,​750 challans have been issued to the violators for wrong number plates while the figure was 9​,​242 in 2019. The numberplates in which the numbers were manipulated or written wrongly were removed by the police.