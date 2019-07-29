Indore: Speeding car collides with police bus

Indore: A speeding car collided with a stationary bus of additional reserved police at Bhanwarkuan Square in the wee hours on Sunday. The driver and other occupants were reportedly drunk.
When police signaled them to stop, the driver got scared and lost control and collided with the bus. Police seized the vehicle and filed a case against the driver. The youths did not receive any major injury in the incident, police said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)