e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

Indore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

She instructed the contractor to shift the barrier pole on the road to complete the work of laying electric and other cables at the earliest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, instructed officials to speed up the road work from IT Park Square to Tejaji Nagar in view of a programme at the Satsang. She also inspected the work on the 6.50-km stretch which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 52.58 crore.

She instructed the contractor to shift the barrier pole on the road to complete the work of laying electric and other cables at the earliest.

Keeping in view the increasing pressure of traffic and a large number of participants who would be attending the event at Radha Swami Satsang, Pal instructed officials to create ramps.

Instructions were also given to level the pavement. There's a plan to shift roadside vendors and shops from IT Park Square to Tejaji Nagar Square by constructing a hawkers’ zone nearby.

Read Also
Indore: Excise department cracks down on restaurants & dhabas illegally selling liquor
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

Indore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

Indore: Sindhi Society returns a Guru Granth to Imli Sahib Gurdwara

Indore: Sindhi Society returns a Guru Granth to Imli Sahib Gurdwara

Indore: Cricket betting racket busted

Indore: Cricket betting racket busted

News Diary Mhow: Brig Bhardwaj takes over as Mhow Cantt Board president

News Diary Mhow: Brig Bhardwaj takes over as Mhow Cantt Board president

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association’s 2-day international management conclave from...

Madhya Pradesh: Indore Management Association’s 2-day international management conclave from...