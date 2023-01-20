Indore: Speed up road work for Satsang event, says Pratibha Pal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal commissioner, Pratibha Pal, instructed officials to speed up the road work from IT Park Square to Tejaji Nagar in view of a programme at the Satsang. She also inspected the work on the 6.50-km stretch which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 52.58 crore.

She instructed the contractor to shift the barrier pole on the road to complete the work of laying electric and other cables at the earliest.

Keeping in view the increasing pressure of traffic and a large number of participants who would be attending the event at Radha Swami Satsang, Pal instructed officials to create ramps.

Instructions were also given to level the pavement. There's a plan to shift roadside vendors and shops from IT Park Square to Tejaji Nagar Square by constructing a hawkers’ zone nearby.

