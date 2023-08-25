Indore: Special Voter List Camps On Saturday And Sunday   

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Election Office will be organising special camps for adding names to the voter lists on Saturday and Sunday. Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T has appealed to the citizens of the district to go through the voter list.

They should see whether their name is there in the voter list or not and in case their name is missing they can apply and get their name added. A special camp will be organised on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, for addition, modification and cancellation of names in the voter list.

According to the information received from the District Election Office, as per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, the revision of the voter list will be done in the district by August 31.

Any citizen can check whether his name is included in the voter list or not by visiting the BLO at the respective polling booths. BLOs will be present at every polling booth till August 31.

Special camps will be organised on 26th and 27th. On this day, all the BLOs will go to the houses of the voters coming to their polling station and take Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8 applications. It was informed that applications are being taken in advance to include the names of citizens who will complete 18 years of age on October 1, 2023, in the voter list.

The applications received till August 31 will be disposed of by September 22, 2023. The final publication of the voter list will take place on October 4. After the name is added, the Voter ID cards of the concerned voters will be delivered to the given address through speed post. It was informed that the process of adding names to the voter list can also be done online through mobile app or portal.