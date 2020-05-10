Indore: Special train to Rewa soon, says Tulsi Silawat

Indore: Water resources and district in-charge minister, Tulsi Silawat, said the state government will soon ensure that a special train runs from Indore to Rewa as there are a large number of labourers from Rewa who are stranded here.

Reviewing the situation arising out of coronavirus at a meeting in Residency Kothi on Sunday, he asked the divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi to prepare an action plan for the entire division, and he asked the collector Manish Singh to ensure proper facilities for all labourers passing through or stranded in Indore.

Silawat said that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already made it clear that his heart aches with pain when there are blisters on the feet of labourers, so every official should be alert to the needs of the labourers.

Commissioner Tripathi said that a large number of labourers from Rewa region have registered themselves, so it would be best if a special train were arranged for them, to which the minister agreed and promised state government's help.

MP Shankar Lalwani, who also took part in the meeting, said that there should be an online arrangement for giving test report of coronavirus. He said the common people were facing major problems in getting the report. Tripathi suggested that the test report results could be uploaded in the official website of the district administration.

Lalwani also said that a policy should be formulated soon by the government for controlling private hospitals, as they were receiving numerous complaints against them.

Minister Silawat told the chief medical and health officer, Dr Jadiya, who was also present, that there was an urgent need for better management of the health department. Collector Singh said that adequate human resources had been made available to the health department, but they needed to be utilised in a more productive way.

Collector Singh giving information about the e-pass system said that about 16,000 e-passes have been issued so far.

Apart from Lalwani, Tripathi, Singh and Dr Jadiya, the IG Vivek Sharma, DIG Harinarayana Chari Mishra, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, district panchayat CEO Rohan Saxena and dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal were present in the meeting.