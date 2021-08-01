Indore: Special Kirtan Darbar, prayers to mark Guru Purab of Guru Harkrishan Sahib Maharaj

Indore

To commemorate Guru Purab of Guru Harkrishan Sahib Maharaj, a two-day special Kirtan Darbar began on Sunday at Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji, Sant Nagar.

Giving information about the programme, president of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, Manjit Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh said, “Akhand Path Sahib was started at 9 am on Saturday to commemorate Guru Purab.”

The Kirtan Darbar started on Sunday at 8:30 am. Morning Diwan was decorated from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and evening Diwan will be decorated from 6:45 pm to 10:15 pm.

On Monday, the main Diwan of Gurpurab will be decorated from 7:30 am to 12:45 am.

Gurmati thinker Bhai Sukhwinder Singh came to Indore from Thali, Ropar for the event.

In the Ragi Jatha, Hazuri Ragi Bhai Amandeep Singh, Bhai Tarlok Singh and Bhai Sohan Singh from Gurdwara Imli Sahib attended the Gurmati Diwan being decorated in Sant Nagar.

Sikh community members offered special prayers and conduct ‘ardas’ to the Guru for seeking help in fighting coronavirus. Guru Harkrishan had taught Sikhs about caring for the suffering through caring for cholera and smallpox victims.

The message from Guru Harkrishan that was recited and remembered by the community members on Sunday morning was: “As you learn to have faith in God’s Will, you will attain to realms sorrowless. Eternal peace will be yours.”