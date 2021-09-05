Indore: Special IMC drive against vector-borne diseases

Indore

The teams of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and malaria department conducted a major drive to stop the spread of dengi, malaria and other seasonal diseases, on Saturday.

IMC officials said that the IMC teams sprayed insecticide near lakes, small water bodies and areas where waterlogging took place recently. The IMC team used 300 sprayers, 40 fogging machines and 10 tractors during the drive.

IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the drive will continue for the next seven days.

She said, “The IMC is adding crude oil in the water of the places where waterlogging occurs or in the places where dirty water flows in which there are chances of breeding of mosquitoes.” The IMC is also spraying pesticides which are especially for the mosquitoes.

IMC COMMISSIONER MESSAGE TO CITIZENS

IMC commissioner Pal said that the citizens should also come forward in helping the IMC. She asked people to inform the IMC if fogging, spraying has not taken place in their area. They should also inform IMC about areas where waterlogging takes place. She also appealed to the people to keep their areas clean and ensure there is no stagnant water.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:18 AM IST