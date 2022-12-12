e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Special heritage walk to train volunteers for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investor Summit

Indore: Special heritage walk to train volunteers for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investor Summit

Those who took part in the walk will act as guides for the guests coming during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart City Indore organised a heritage walk on Sunday in which more than 70 students of the city participated. The students will act as volunteers during the PBD and GIS to be held in the city.

Historian Zafar Ansari, along with the students and faculty of DSIFD Design College, took part in the special heritage walk where the students were informed about the importance of various historical buildings and their architecture.

Those who took part in the walk will act as guides for the guests coming during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. They will give authentic information about historical buildings like Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir etc.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, held every two years, actually commemorates the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India on 9 January 1915. It is noteworthy that Mahatma Gandhi visited Indore in 1918 and 1935.

During the heritage walk, both the visits of Mahatma Gandhi to Indore and the work done by him in Indore was explained in detail. Superintendent engineers (Smart City) DR Lodhi and other officers were present. It is noteworthy that this heritage walk is being organised continuously by Indore Smart City to make children aware of the historical heritage of the city.

Read Also
Indore: Hard sell MP’s USP in G-20 conference, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Vehicle dealers ask customers to wait for at least 3 months for RC

Indore: Vehicle dealers ask customers to wait for at least 3 months for RC

Indore: More than 2,300 criminals held during combing patrol in district 

Indore: More than 2,300 criminals held during combing patrol in district 

Indore: Two diamond rings go missing from exhibition

Indore: Two diamond rings go missing from exhibition

Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Indore: Jains protest decision to make Sammed Shikharji a tourist spot

Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January

Indore: UG supplementary & special exams in second week of January