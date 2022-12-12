Indore: Special heritage walk to train volunteers for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Global Investor Summit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smart City Indore organised a heritage walk on Sunday in which more than 70 students of the city participated. The students will act as volunteers during the PBD and GIS to be held in the city.

Historian Zafar Ansari, along with the students and faculty of DSIFD Design College, took part in the special heritage walk where the students were informed about the importance of various historical buildings and their architecture.

Those who took part in the walk will act as guides for the guests coming during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. They will give authentic information about historical buildings like Boliya Sarkar Chhatri, Krishnapura Chhatri, Rajwada, Gopal Mandir etc.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, held every two years, actually commemorates the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India on 9 January 1915. It is noteworthy that Mahatma Gandhi visited Indore in 1918 and 1935.

During the heritage walk, both the visits of Mahatma Gandhi to Indore and the work done by him in Indore was explained in detail. Superintendent engineers (Smart City) DR Lodhi and other officers were present. It is noteworthy that this heritage walk is being organised continuously by Indore Smart City to make children aware of the historical heritage of the city.