Indore: Special hearing for victims of 6 housing co-ops on Feb 6-7

Indore: Under Operation Clean, the district administration will organise second public hearing for deprived plot owners of six errant housing co-operative societies on February 6-7. Along with victims, representatives of societies, officials from co-operative and revenue department will be present with relevant documents.
The disposal of complaints received against the scam-tainted societies under Operation Clean is underway. In the first phase, plot possession letters to 767 eligible beneficiaries of seven housing co-operative societies were given on January 26, which was Republic Day.
On February 6, the complaints of aggrieved members of Green Park Society,Classic Society, Santoshi Mata Society, Central Government Officers Girh Nirman Cooperative Society will be received from 11 am. On February 7, the victims of Jan Kalyan Society and Shanti Nagar society will be accepted from 11 am.
Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav has entrusted responsibilities to officials in this regard. The Board of Directors, manager, administrator, joint and deputy registrar of co-operatives department, additional collectors and investigating officers will be present at the special public hearing.
