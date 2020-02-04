Indore: Special hearing for victims of 6 housing co-ops on Feb 6-7

Indore: Under Operation Clean, the district administration will organise second public hearing for deprived plot owners of six errant housing co-operative societies on February 6-7. Along with victims, representatives of societies, officials from co-operative and revenue department will be present with relevant documents.

The disposal of complaints received against the scam-tainted societies under Operation Clean is underway. In the first phase, plot possession letters to 767 eligible beneficiaries of seven housing co-operative societies were given on January 26, which was Republic Day.