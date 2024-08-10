 Indore: Special Drive To Be Launched To Check Illegal Factories; Collector Forms Investigation Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Special Drive To Be Launched To Check Illegal Factories; Collector Forms Investigation Team

Indore: Special Drive To Be Launched To Check Illegal Factories; Collector Forms Investigation Team

Action will be taken by running a campaign against those who operate illegal factories without obtaining permission from Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act 1986.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special drive is to be launched by the district administration to check factories being operated illegally. Collector Asheesh Singh has constituted an investigation team for this purpose.

Action will be taken by running a campaign against those who operate illegal factories without obtaining permission from Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act 1986. Collector Singh has constituted an investigation committee.

FPJ Shorts
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed On Reports Of Visa Revocation
'Sheikh Hasina Has Not Applied For Political Asylum Anywhere': Ex-Bangladesh PM's Son Sajeeb Wazed On Reports Of Visa Revocation
GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
GeM Portal Achieves ₹9.82 Lakh Crore Gross Merchandise Value Milestone
Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad
Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad
Brazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic Video Surfaces
Brazil Aircraft Crash: All 61 Onboard Voepass Airline Plane Killed In Impact In Sao Paulo; Tragic Video Surfaces
Read Also
Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital Gets Skin Bank; Donated Skin Can Now Be Preserved At -80 Deg/Cel For 6...
article-image

The said team will investigate such factories which are causing a problem, are operating without proper government permissions at residential and commercial places in cities, which may pose a risk to life and property in case of an accident. All such factories will be identified under the campaign and action will be taken to bring them under the purview of rules to shift them from residential areas to another place.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Reiterates 'Appeasement Of None' Principle Amid Criticism...
article-image

The investigation committee includes Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation, Sub-Divisional Officer of the concerned area, General Manager of District Industry and Trade Center, Police Station In charge, Chief Municipal Officer and Regional Officer Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Special Drive To Be Launched To Check Illegal Factories; Collector Forms Investigation Team

Indore: Special Drive To Be Launched To Check Illegal Factories; Collector Forms Investigation Team

B Pharma Student Suicide: Minor Girl Sent To Juvenile Centre For Abetting Suicide, Mother To Jail

B Pharma Student Suicide: Minor Girl Sent To Juvenile Centre For Abetting Suicide, Mother To Jail

Tribal Day In Indore: Thousands Groove On Music And Beats Of Mandal At Rally From Lalbagh To Rajiv...

Tribal Day In Indore: Thousands Groove On Music And Beats Of Mandal At Rally From Lalbagh To Rajiv...

Empowering Journey: FLO Indore's Insightful Visit To The Heart Of Indian Democracy

Empowering Journey: FLO Indore's Insightful Visit To The Heart Of Indian Democracy

Indore: Retired Bank Manager Forced To Cough Up Rs 39.60 Lakh

Indore: Retired Bank Manager Forced To Cough Up Rs 39.60 Lakh