Indore: Special Drive To Be Launched To Check Illegal Factories; Collector Forms Investigation Team

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special drive is to be launched by the district administration to check factories being operated illegally. Collector Asheesh Singh has constituted an investigation team for this purpose.

Action will be taken by running a campaign against those who operate illegal factories without obtaining permission from Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and Environment (Protection) Act 1986. Collector Singh has constituted an investigation committee.

The said team will investigate such factories which are causing a problem, are operating without proper government permissions at residential and commercial places in cities, which may pose a risk to life and property in case of an accident. All such factories will be identified under the campaign and action will be taken to bring them under the purview of rules to shift them from residential areas to another place.

The investigation committee includes Commissioner Indore Municipal Corporation, Sub-Divisional Officer of the concerned area, General Manager of District Industry and Trade Center, Police Station In charge, Chief Municipal Officer and Regional Officer Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.