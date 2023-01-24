Indore: Special counters for Haj pilgrims at passport office

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special counter will be set up at the city’s Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) for the Haj pilgrims.

As per instructions of the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the regional passport office (RPO), Bhopal is opening special Haj special counters at Passport Seva Kendra located in Anandvan building of IDA in Scheme 144.

Along with this, nodal officers have been appointed at the city’s Passport Seva Kendra, who will dispose of passport applications of Haj pilgrims expeditiously. Instructions have been issued to all the in-charges of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to dispose of the applications of Haj pilgrims at the earliest.

Apart from this, all Haj pilgrims can contact the office on telephone number 077-2602998 2583255, 2583258 during office hours for any kind of information. The Haj pilgrimage is likely to start on June 26.

