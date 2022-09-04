Indore: Special cleanliness drive in two wards of each zone on Sept 5

IMC meeting in progress |

Indore :

The IMC will launch a special cleanliness campaign in two wards of each zone on September 5 (Teacher’s Day), said officials on Saturday.

This was decided at a meeting held by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Pratibha Pal on Saturday. All departments of IMC would take part in this campaign, and gardens, roads, back lanes, community toilets would be cleaned.

Officials said that all unusable items lying anywhere in the ward would be sent to Kabit Khedi.