Indore: SP bought injection worth 32k for coronavirus struck TI

Indore: Superintendent of Police (west) on Tuesday bought an injection worth Rs 32000 for a police inspector who is admitted to a city hospital following after he was tested COVID-19 positive. SP bought two injections seeing the crunch in the market.

Juni Indore Police Station In charge Devendra Kumar is suffering from COVID-19. He is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and his condition is stable. During treatment, the team of doctors required an injection which was pegged at Rs 32000.

The police station staff was planning to collect money for the injection when SP (West) Mahesh Chand Jain visited the police station. He came to know about the requirement and immediately gave his ATM card to his driver and told him to buy the required injection after withdrawing money. There is a shortage of the said injection in Dawa Bazaar so Jain told the driver to buy two injections.