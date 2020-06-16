Indore: SOP issued to check vehicle thefts

Indore: To control vehicle thefts, IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for keeping an eye on vehicle thieves. Police also carried out checking at 36 places including parking areas and scrap shops. DIG Mishra said that police have marked the areas from where vehicles were stolen in the last five years. In these areas police will install CCTV cameras. He said that with the start of Unlock 1.0, there is a fear that there would be a spurt in the crime rate in the city.