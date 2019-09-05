Indore: Sonta sent to police remand, couldn’t produce pistol documents

Indore: Congress leader Swarn Singh Sonta and his friend Anmol Sandhu were presented in court on Wednesday from where they were sent to police remand for a day. Sonta is being questioned about his pistol that was used by him to threaten the girl.

ASP Choubey said Sonta and Sandhu were arrested from Khandwa Road on Tuesday. They were booked on the complaint of a girl for threatening her and her father at gun point.

The accused entered her house and they were forcing girl to joint Sonta’s business firm but she refused it after that accused had threatened her.

Choubey said pistol used in the crime was not recovered. Police asked them to show the pistol licence, which they could not.