Indore: ‘Sonia Gandhi has put on pads but RaGa to bat from behind’

Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said though Sonia Gandhi has been made interim president, her son Rahul Gandhi is going to pull strings from back.

“Sonia Gandhi has put on the pads but Rahul Gandhi is going to do all the batting from behind the scene,” Vijayvargiya quipped while talking to reporters.

He said it was known to all that someone from Gandhi family will be Congress president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down.

“Both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had put on the pads as they knew that Rahul Gandhi is going to be out. As he got out, the family sent Sonia Gandhi to take charge in the field,” said Vijayvargiya, whose MLA son Akash had assaulted a municipal official with a cricket bat.

The BJP leader stated that it is for the Congress to think that they do not have any other leader other than Gandhis to take charge of the party.