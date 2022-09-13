Indore: ‘Solve problem of water logging on priority’

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints of water logging and dirty water from overflowing drains received through CM helpline and mayor helpline should be redressed on a priority, said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal at a meeting of various departments here on Monday.

She directed the IMC engineers to inspect the cleaning work of sewage lines in their wards\zone, on the spot. She said that work of maintenance of cleanliness in the city should be completed by September 30. In all 10 teams have been instructed to repair all street lights of the city.

Instructions were issued to expedite the work of various hawkers’ zones in the city.

Commissioner Pal also instructed that at the end of the monsoon all roads damaged during this period should be inspected and repaired within the next two days. She said main roads, intersections etc would be broadened on priority basis.

