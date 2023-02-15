Indore: Social media friend booked for raping girl in jungle 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth raped a 20-year-old girl in the jungles of Bherughat, police said on Tuesday. After the incident, she even slit her wrist in anger and frustration. The police are searching for the accused.

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge, Alka Menia Upadhye, the girl reached the police station on Tuesday night, and said she had met accused named Vikas on a social media platform four months ago. After that, they became friends and started talking over the phone. The accused used to meet her in the Dwarkapuri area.

On February 12, the accused called her to meet him near a medical store and took her to a garden in Sadhu Vaswani Nagar area, where they stayed the entire night. He took her to the jungles of Bherughat the next day. When they reached an isolated place, the accused made physical relations with her. Later, when she requested him to drop her at home, he initially refused, but when she slit her wrist, he dropped her home.

When she reached home, she told her mother about the incident, and her parents took her to the police station police registered a rape case against the accused.

