Indore: Social media friend booked for demanding Rs 5 lakh from girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked for demanding Rs 5 lakh from a girl after befriending her on social media, on Wednesday. The accused was also putting pressure on the girl to marry him. The police are searching for the accused.

According to the police, a 23-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that accused named Amit had befriended her through a social media site. Later, he started meeting her and pressurising her to marry him.

He had somehow managed to take the girl's video in a compromising position and was threatening to circulate it if she did not pay up. The police are gathering information about the accused. He could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Gandhian Subba Rao mingles with eternity

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:24 AM IST