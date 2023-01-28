e-Paper Get App
Indore: SoC holds seminar on International Customs Day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Customs Day, a seminar on theme ‘CBIC Recognises the Outstanding Contribution of its Officers and Stakeholders’ was conducted by School of Commerce, a teaching department of DAVV on Friday.

The chief guest of the seminar was Customs additional commissioner Akash Singhai, whereas Customs deputy director Santosh Kumar was the keynote speaker. Customs deputy commissioner Parag Agrawal and assistant director Dr Rajshri Desai were also present.

In her welcome addressed, School of Commerce head Dr Preeti Singh spoke about roles and importance of customs in India where Agarwal gave presentation and screened documentary movie on Customs.

While Singhai spoke on G20 Nations and International Customs, Kumar shed light on cross border Customs.

The addresses were followed by an interactive question answer session.

While Anand Yadav coordinated the programme, Dr Rajeshree Desai proposed the vote of thanks.

