Indore: Soaring temperature leads to surge in electricity demand by 50 MW

Indore

With the steady increase in temperature and gradual relaxation in lockdown, the city's electricity demand has surged. During May itself, power demand increased by 50 MW.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution company city superintendent engineer Ashok Sharma said that the demand for electricity was 245 MW in March. After the lockdown was imposed and weather began to heat up, domestic electricity consumption increased steadily. The maximum power demand in the first week of May was 322 MW, which has now reached 372 MW. As per reports, about 78 lakh units of electricity is being consumed daily.

Sharma informed that intensive monitoring is being done in relation to the supply of electricity from all 30 zones in the city daily.

Bill complaints only 5 percent

Sharma said that around 2 lakh consumers in the city have submitted bills so far in May. Out of which, around 10,000 bill applications regarding correction have been received that were addressed immediately. In this way, around 5 percent of the bills were amended. Most of the complaints were regarding the estimated consumption. As meter readers could not be sent to homes for collecting reading, the company had prepared bill on the basis of estimated consumption, assuming increase in consumption in summer. Many people had complained about exorbitant bills, but the company claimed that merely 5 per cent people lodged complaints.

Sharma informed that actual reading for this month is being calculated which will further reduce the count of complaints related to the bill in June.