Indore: Smart IMC joins the bandwagon

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thinking of doing internship from a multi-national company; think differently, think about Indore Municipal Corporation. You read it right!

Here is good news coming straight out of IMC. Students of institutions of higher learning will now get a chance to understand the functioning of the IMC which played a key role in clinching the cleanest city tag for Indore six times in a row.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has extended the first offer of internship to students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the leading university in the state, for doing internships at different departments of IMC.

“The registration process for the 45-day internship has started. The corporation will select about 100 students in the first phase of internship,” said DAVV registrar Ajay Verma.

The students will be able to work in IMC departments including civil, finance, establishment, administrative, cleanliness etc.

After receiving the offer letter on behalf of the mayor, DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain discussed it with the teaching department heads and asked them to ensure that students do not miss the opportunity.

As per information, the IMC is going to take students from the final year of UG-PG courses only. The IMC has clarified that it won’t be providing any stipend to the students pursuing internship. Students will be given certificates on completion.

As per information, IMC will select two students for internship for each of its departments. Apart from the university, students of government and private colleges will be selected for the internship programme with the IMC. The corporation has reportedly formed a committee to select students for the internship programme.

There are around 6000 students in the final year of UG and PG programmes of DAVV. The VC said there will be tough competition among students to secure this opportunity of pursuing internship in a civic body that has made its mark in the field of cleanliness and which is now known worldwide.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)