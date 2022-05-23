Indore smart city limited plans to develop more She-Kunjs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Smart City Limited has, so far, developed only nine She-Kunjs in the city and is planning to develop more. Nonetheless, last year, a target was set in February that, within a year, 25 She-Kunjs would be opened in the city. Due to locational and contractor’s payment issues, the plan has not been fulfilled.

Officials from Smart City said there was an issue with contractor’s payment as, due to the lockdown, their earning was not much. But, now, the payment process has started and the contractor’s company is paying some amount to Smart City. The project is completely on the PPP model due to which the contractor’s company can earn from She-Kunjs through advertisements and through one shop given to them. From the revenue they generate from these places, they will pay a part to Smart City.

Another issue, said Smart City officials, was that they were not getting proper places for starting She-Kunjs for which surveys are going so that these places can be decided upon. Officials said that, in the coming days, the city will get more She-Kunjs.

“We’ll set up She-Kunjs at every place that needs one. She-Kunjs are running very smoothly at present and facilities are provided to women and proper hygiene is maintained,” the Smart City officials said.

Plans for She-Kunj

The project is initially planned at 25 places in the city. Nine She-Kunjs have been developed and 20 more will be developed within a few months. Each will be developed over an area of 400 sq.ft. They have been developed following the PPP method. According to information, as many as 375 pink toilets or She-Kunjs will be made in the coming 15 years. From all the pink toilets, the Smart City will earn a revenue of Rs 5.87 crore each year

Steps to earning

Smart City will earn as much as Rs 32.5 lakh every year. The contractor, which will develop the She-Kunj, will maintain it for 15 years and will earn from it. According to Smart City Officials, the contractor will earn through advertisement hoardings placed above every She-Kunj. They will also set up small stalls near the toilet where necessary items can be sold. Smart City will earn from the She-Kunjs through the contractor who will pay them at the rate of Rs 348 per sq.ft every month

